India registers 526 more COVID-19 deaths, 35,551 new cases of infection

New Delhi, December 3, 2020

India today registered 526 more deaths due to the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) and 35,551 new cases of infection in the past 24 hours as the Central and State government continued to battle a fresh surge in the numbers of cases in some states.

With the latest numbers, the death toll has gone up to 138,648 while the total number of cases of infection in the country so far, since the first case was reported in late January, has climbed to 9,534,964.

The number of deaths in a 24-hour period stayed above the 500-mark for the second consecutive day today after staying below that level for the previous five days.

The number had fallen below 500 on October 26 for the first time after more than three months and has since been fluctuating slightly above and below that mark.

The number of new cases of infection in a day remained below 50,000 for the 25th consecutive day today.

The number of those who have recovered from COVID-19 rose to 8,973,373 as of this morning, up 40,726 from yesterday, making for a recovery rate of 94.11%.

The number of active cases decreased by 5,701 in the past 24 hours to 422,943.

The highest number of deaths due to COVID-19 in a single day in the country -- 1,290 -- was reported on September 16. India had reported 501 deaths yesterday.

The highest number of fresh cases of infection in a 24-hour period -- 97,894 -- was reported on September 17. The country had recorded 36,604 new cases of infection yesterday.

The world has reported a total of more than 64.507 million cases of COVID-19 so far while the global death toll has increased to 1,492,558 as of this morning, according to data compiled by the Johns Hopkins University in the United States, which is tracking the pandemic.

India is placed second in the world in terms of the total number of cases of infection so far, behind the United States (more than 13.920 million cases) and ahead of Brazil (more than 6.436 million cases).

In terms of the number of deaths, the country ranks third after the US (273,368) and Brazil (174,515).

NNN