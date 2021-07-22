India registers 507 COVID-19 deaths, 41,383 fresh cases of infection in last 24 hours

New Delhi, July 22, 2021

India today registered 507 deaths due to COVID-19 and 41,383 new cases of infection in the last 24 hours as the spread of the coronavirus pandemic appeared to have slowed down in most parts of the country though there was some concern about the continuing high numbers of cases in some areas, including Kerala.

Kerala, which has been reporting consistently high numbers for the past few weeks, posted 17,481 new cases of infection and 105 deaths due to COVID-19 in the last 24 hours.

At 507, the number of deaths in India in a 24-hour period has risen above the 500-mark after a gap of three days. India had added 3,998 deaths to its tally yesterday but this number included 3,509 previously unreported deaths in Maharashtra after the reconciliation of the data of the past many days.

At 41,383, the number of new cases of infection in the last 24 hours is lower than the 42,015 recorded yesterday.

The country had reported more than 4,000 deaths a day on 13 days in May at the peak of the second wave of the pandemic.

The number of new cases has stayed below the 50,000-mark for 25 days now and below 100,000 for the 45th consecutive day today.

The highest number of new cases in a 24-hour period -- 414,188 -- was reported on May 7.

With the latest data released by the Ministry of Health of Family Welfare (MoHFW) this morning, the death toll so far has climbed to 418,987 today.

The total number of cases of infection till now, since the first cases of COVID-19 were reported in India in late January 2020, rose to 31,257,720 today.

Of the 507 logged in India in the last 24 hours, Maharashtra, the worst-hit state, accounted for 165, followed by the 105 deaths in Kerala, 69 in Odisha, 36 in Karnataka, 27 in Tamil Nadu, 25 in Assam, 19 in Andhra Pradesh, and 15 in Manipur.

The other states reported less than 10 deaths each in the last 24 hours. National capital Delhi posted four deaths in this period.

The number of those who have recovered from COVID-19 in the country rose to 30,429,339 today, up 38,652 from yesterday. The recovery rate stood at 97.34% today, slightly down from 97.35% yesterday.

For the second consecutive day, the number of active cases has risen. It went up by 2,224 to 409,394 today.

The number of active cases had touched 3,745,237 on May 10, the highest since the pandemic began in India. The active caseload had been continuously rising after February 12 this year, when it had touched its lowest mark of 135,926 in recent months. However, since May 11, there has been a steady downtrend.

The Health Ministry said the total number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country so far has gone up to 41.78 crore, including a total of 22,77,679 doses administered in the last 24 hours.

The Weekly Positivity Rate is currently at 2.12% while the Daily Positivity rate stood at 2.41%. It has remained less than 3% for 31 consecutive days now.

