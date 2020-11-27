India registers 492 more COVID-19 deaths, 43,082 new cases of infection

New Delhi, November 27, 2020

India today registered 492 more deaths due to the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) and 43,082 new cases of infection in the past 24 hours as the authorities continued to steps to arrest a fresh spurt in the numbers of cases in some states, including national capital Delhi.

With the latest numbers, the death toll has risen to 135,715 while the total number of cases of infection in the country so far, since the first case was reported in late January, has climbed to 9,309,787.

The number of deaths in a 24-hour period fell below the 500-mark again today. The number had fallen below 500 on October 26 for the first time after more than three months.

The number of new cases of infection in a day stayed below 50,000 for the 20th consecutive day today.

The number of those who have recovered from COVID-19 rose to 8,718,517 as of this morning, up 39,379 from yesterday, making for a recovery rate of 93.64%.

The number of active cases rose by 3,211 in the past 24 hours to 455,555.

The highest number of deaths due to COVID-19 in a single day in the country -- 1,290 -- was reported on September 16. India had reported 524 deaths yesterday.

The highest number of fresh cases of infection in a 24-hour period -- 97,894 -- was reported on September 17. The country had recorded 44,489 new cases of infection yesterday.

The world has reported a total of more than 60.930 million cases of COVID-19 so far while the global death toll has increased to 1,432,047 as of this morning, according to data compiled by the Johns Hopkins University in the United States, which is tracking the pandemic.

India is placed second in the world in terms of the total number of cases of infection so far, behind the United States (more than 12.883 million cases) and ahead of Brazil (more than 6.204 million cases).

In terms of the number of deaths, the country ranks third after the US (263,454) and Brazil (171,460).