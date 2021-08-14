India registers 478 COVID-19 deaths, 38,667 new cases of infection in last 24 hours

New Delhi, August 14, 2021

India today registered 478 more deaths due to COVID-19 and 38,667 new cases of infection in the last 24 hours as most parts of the country continued to see a deceleration in the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.

The country had reported 585 deaths and 40,120 cases of infection yesterday.

The continuing high numbers of new cases and deaths in Kerala remained a cause of concern for the state and central authorities.

At 20,452, the state accounted for more than half of the new cases in India in the last 24 hours. It also accounted for 114 of the 478 deaths in this period. The state had posted 21,445 cases and 160 deaths yesterday.

Overall, the number of deaths in 24 hours in the country dropped below 500 again today. It had risen above the mark yesterday after remaining below that level for five consecutive days.

The country had reported more than 4,000 deaths a day on 13 days in May at the peak of the second wave of the pandemic.

The number of new cases has stayed below the 50,000-mark for 47 consecutive days now and below 100,000 for the 67th consecutive day today. It dropped below 40,000 again today after staying above that level for two days.

The highest number of new cases in a 24-hour period -- 414,188 -- was reported on May 7.

With the latest data released by the Ministry of Health of Family Welfare (MoHFW) this morning, the death toll so far has climbed to 430,732 today.

The total number of cases of infection till now, since the first cases of COVID-19 were reported in India in late January 2020, rose to 32,156,493 today.

Of the 478 COVID-19 deaths registered in India in the last 24 hours, Maharashtra, the worst-hit state, accounted for 158, followed by 114 deaths in Kerala, 60 in Odisha, 34 in Tamil Nadu, 22 in Karnataka, 20 each in Andhra Pradesh and Assam, and 13 in Meghalaya.

The other states reported less than 10 deaths each in the last 24 hours.

National capital Delhi reported 50 new COVID-19 cases and no deaths during this period.

The number of those who have recovered from COVID-19 in the country rose to 31,338,088 today, up 35,753 from yesterday. The recovery rate stood at 97.45%.

The number of active cases went up by 2,446 to 387,673 today.

The number of active cases had touched 3,745,237 on May 10, the highest since the pandemic began in India. The active caseload had been continuously rising after February 12 this year, when it had touched its lowest mark of 135,926 in recent months. However, since May 11, there has been a steady downtrend.

The Health Ministry said the total number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country so far has risen to 53.61 crore, including 63,80,937 doses administered in the last 24 hours.

The Weekly Positivity Rate is currently at 2.05% while the Daily Positivity rate was 1.73% today, staying below 3% for the last 19 days.

