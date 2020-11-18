India registers 474 more COVID-19 deaths, 38,617 new cases of infection

New Delhi, November 18, 2020

India today registered 474 more deaths due to the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) and 38,617 new cases of infection during the past 24 hours as most parts of the country continued to see a decelerating trend in the spread of the deadly disease.

However, there has been a spurt in the number of deaths and new cases in the national capital and the Delhi government and the Union government are working in tandem to contain the spread of the virus.

With the latest numbers, the total number of cases of infection in the country so far, since the first case was reported in late January, has risen to 8,912,907 and the death toll has climbed to 130,993.

The number of deaths in a 24-hour period remained below the 500-mark for the fourth day today after staying above that number on the previous four days.

The number had fallen below 500 on October 26 for the first time after more than three months.

The number of new cases of infection in a day stayed below 50,000 for the 11th consecutive day today.

The number of those who have recovered from COVID-19 continued to increase and stood at 8,335,109 as of this morning, up 44,739 from yesterday. With this, the recovery rate has risen to 93.51%.

In another positive development, the number of active cases has dropped below the 450,000-mark to 446,805, down 6,596 from yesterday.

The highest number of deaths due to COVID-19 in a single day in the country -- 1,290 -- was reported on September 16. India had reported 449 deaths yesterday.

The highest number of fresh cases of infection in a 24-hour period -- 97,894 -- was reported on September 17. The country had recorded 29,163 new cases of infection yesterday.

The world has reported a total of more than 55.578 million cases of COVID-19 so far while the global death toll has increased to 1,337,559 as of this morning, according to data compiled by the Johns Hopkins University in the United States, which is tracking the pandemic.

India is placed second in the world in terms of the total number of cases of infection so far, behind the United States (more than 11.35 million cases) and ahead of Brazil (more than 5.911 million cases).

In terms of the number of deaths, the country ranks third after the US (248,600) and Brazil (166,699).

IANS