India registers 470 COVID-19 deaths, 46,963 new cases of infection

New Delhi, November 1, 2020

India today registered 470 more deaths due to the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) and 46,963 new cases of infection as the spread of the virus appeared to maintain a declining trend in most parts of the country.

With these, the total number of cases of infection in the country so far, since the first case was reported in late January, has risen to 8,184,082 and the death toll has climbed to 122,111.

The number of deaths in a 24-hour period has fallen again below the 500-mark after staying above 500 for the previous four days. it had fallen below 500 on October 26 for the first time after more than three months.

Today is the tenth time in 14 days that the number of daily deaths has remained below 600.

This is the seventh consecutive day and the eighth time in 12 days that number of new cases of COVID-19 has stayed below 50,000. On October 20, it had fallen below 50,000 for the first time in 82 days at 46,790.

The number of those who have recovered from COVID-19 continued to increase and stood at 7,491,513 as of this morning, which means the recovery rate has risen to 91.53%.

The number of active cases has gone down further by 12,191 since yesterday and stood at 570,458 this morning.

The highest number of deaths due to COVID-19 in a single day in the country -- 1,290 -- was reported on September 16. India had reported 551 deaths yesterday.

The highest number of fresh cases of infection in a 24-hour period -- 97,894 -- was reported on September 17. The country had recorded 48,268 new cases of infection yesterday.

On October 13, the number of new cases in a single day had fallen below 60,000 for the first time in more than two months.

Today is the 29th consecutive day and the 31st time in 32 days that the country has recorded less than 80,000 fresh cases of infection in a 24-hour period.

The country has reported more than 1,200 deaths in a 24-hour period four times in the past 51 days. It has registered a thousand-plus deaths on 32 of the last 61 days.

India has reported more than 90,000 new cases in a 24-hour period for 12 of the last 57 days and more than 80,000 cases for 27 of the last 69 days. It has reported more than 60,000 cases on 66 of the last 82 days and more than 50,000 new cases for 86 of the last 94 days.

The world has reported a total of more than 46.015 million cases of COVID-19 so far while the global death toll has increased to 1,194,482 as of this morning, according to data compiled by the Johns Hopkins University in the United States, which is tracking the pandemic.

India is placed second in the world in terms of the total number of cases of infection so far, behind the United States (more than 9.122 million cases) and ahead of Brazil (more than 5.535 million cases).

In terms of the number of deaths, the country ranks third after the US (230,502) and Brazil (159,884).

