India registers 447 deaths, 35,499 new cases of infection in last 24 hours

New Delhi, August 9, 2021

India today registered 447 more deaths due to COVID-19 and 35,499 fresh cases of infection in the last 24 hours.

The country had recorded 491 deaths and 39,070 new cases of infection yesterday.

Kerala alone accounted for more than half of the new cases in the country today, at 18,607. The state also reported 93 deaths in the last 24 hours. It had posted 20,367 cases and 139 deaths yesterday.

The number of deaths in 24 hours in the country has remained below 500 for the second day today.

The country had reported more than 4,000 deaths a day on 13 days in May at the peak of the second wave of the pandemic.

The number of new cases has stayed below the 50,000-mark for 42 consecutive days now and below 100,000 for the 62nd consecutive day today. It has remained below 40,000 for the third day today after rising above that mark for three consecutive days.

The highest number of new cases in a 24-hour period -- 414,188 -- was reported on May 7.

With the latest data released by the Ministry of Health of Family Welfare (MoHFW) this morning, the death toll so far has climbed to 428,309 today.

The total number of cases of infection till now, since the first cases of COVID-19 were reported in India in late January 2020, rose to 31,969,954 today.

Of the 447 COVID-19 deaths registered in India in the last 24 hours, Maharashtra, the worst-hit state, accounted for 151, followed by 93 deaths in Kerala, 69 in Odisha, 28 in Tamil Nadu, 20 in Karnataka, 18 in Andhra Pradesh, 15 in Assam, 12 in West Bengal and 10 in Manipur.

The other states reported less than 10 deaths each in the last 24 hours.

National capital Delhi reported 66 new COVID-19 cases and no deaths during this period.

The number of those who have recovered from COVID-19 in the country rose to 31,139,457 today, up 39,686 from yesterday. The recovery rate improved to 97.40% from 97.38% yesterday.

The number of active cases fell for the third consecutive day today, going down by 4,634 to 402,188.

The number of active cases had touched 3,745,237 on May 10, the highest since the pandemic began in India. The active caseload had been continuously rising after February 12 this year, when it had touched its lowest mark of 135,926 in recent months. However, since May 11, there has been a steady downtrend.

The Health Ministry said the total number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country so far has risen to 50.86 crore, including 16,11,590 doses administered in the last 24 hours.

The Weekly Positivity Rate is currently at 2.35% while the Daily Positivity rate was 2.59% today, staying below 3% for the last 14 days.

