India registers 442 more COVID-19 deaths, 30,006 new cases of infection

New Delhi, December 12, 2020

India today registered 442 more deaths due to the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) and 30,006 new cases of infection even as the spread of the virus continued to show a downward trend in most parts of the country.

With the latest numbers, the death toll has gone up to 142,628 while the total number of cases of infection in the country so far, since the first case was reported in late January, has risen to 9,826,775.

The number of deaths in a 24-hour period stayed above the 400-mark for the fourth day today after staying below that level for two days.

The number of new cases of infection in a day remained below 50,000 for the 32nd consecutive day and below 40,000 for the 13th consecutive day today. It fell below 30,000 twice in the last five days.

The number of those who have recovered from COVID-19 has increased to 9,324,328 as of this morning, up 33,494 from yesterday, making for a recovery rate of 94.88%.

The number of active cases decreased by 3,930 in the past 24 hours to 359,819, the lowest in nearly five months.

The highest number of deaths due to COVID-19 in a single day in the country -- 1,290 -- was reported on September 16. India had reported 414 deaths yesterday.

The highest number of fresh cases of infection in a 24-hour period -- 97,894 -- was reported on September 17. The country had recorded 29,398 new cases of infection yesterday.

The world has reported a total of more than 71.081 million cases of COVID-19 so far while the global death toll has increased to 1,594,777 as of this morning, according to data compiled by the Johns Hopkins University in the United States, which is tracking the pandemic.

India is placed second in the world in terms of the total number of cases of infection so far, behind the United States (more than 15.842 million cases) and ahead of Brazil (more than 6.836 million cases).

In terms of the number of deaths, the country ranks third after the US (295,450) and Brazil (180,437).

