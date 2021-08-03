India registers 422 COVID-19 deaths, new cases dip to 30,549 in last 24 hours

New Delhi, August 3, 2021

India today registered 422 more COVID-19 deaths, the same number as yesterday, while the number of new cases dipped to 30,459 in the last 24 hours as the spread of the coronavirus pandemic continued to decelerate in most parts of the country.

Kerala, which had reported in excess of 20,000 cases for six consecutive days, posted 13,984 new cases and 118 deaths today, as compared to 20,728 cases and 56 deaths yesterday.

The country had registered 422 deaths and 40,134 new cases of infection yesterday.

The number of deaths has been below 500 for two days now after staying above that level for five days in a row. The country had reported more than 4,000 deaths a day on 13 days in May at the peak of the second wave of the pandemic.

The number of new cases has stayed below the 50,000-mark for 36 consecutive days now and below 100,000 for the 56th consecutive day today. The number of new cases has dropped below 40,000 today after remaining above that mark for six days in a row.

The highest number of new cases in a 24-hour period -- 414,188 -- was reported on May 7.

With the latest data released by the Ministry of Health of Family Welfare (MoHFW) this morning, the death toll so far has climbed to 425,195 today.

The total number of cases of infection till now, since the first cases of COVID-19 were reported in India in late January 2020, rose to 31,726,507 today.

Of the 422 COVID-19 deaths posted in India in the last 24 hours, Kerala accounted for 118, followed by 90 deaths in Maharashtra, the worst-affected state, 67 in Odisha, 28 in Tamil Nadu, 25 in Karnataka, 19 in Assam, 15 in Andhra Pradesh, 13 in Meghalaya, and 12 each in Manipur and West Bengal.

The other states reported less than 10 deaths each in the last 24 hours.

National capital Delhi reported 51 new cases of infection and no deaths during this period.

The number of those who have recovered from COVID-19 in the country rose to 30,896,354 today, up 38,887 from yesterday. The recovery rate improved to 97.38% from 97.35% yesterday.

The number of active cases of COVID-19 in the country, which had been increasing for six consecutive days, went down today by 8,760 to 404,958 today.

The number of active cases had touched 3,745,237 on May 10, the highest since the pandemic began in India. The active caseload had been continuously rising after February 12 this year, when it had touched its lowest mark of 135,926 in recent months. However, since May 11, there has been a steady downtrend.

The Health Ministry said the total number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country so far has increased to 47.85 crore today, including 61,09,587 doses administered in the last 24 hours.

The Weekly Positivity Rate is currently at 2.39% while the Daily Positivity rate was 1.85% today.

NNN