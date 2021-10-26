India registers 356 more COVID-19 deaths as Kerala adds 228 previously unreported fatalities

New Delhi, October 26, 2021

India today registered 356 more COVID-19 deaths as Kerala added 228 previously unreported fatalities to its tally after reconciling data of the past several months.

With this, Kerala has revised its death toll by 1,383 in the last four days as a result of the data audit.

Not counting these 228 deaths, India recorded 128 COVID-19 deaths and 12,428 new cases of infection in the last 24 hours.

At 128, the number of deaths in a single day was the lowest since March 15 when 118 deaths were recorded in the country. At 12,428, the number of new cases in a 24-hour period was the lowest in 238 days.

The country had added 443 deaths to its COVID-19 tally yesterday, including 292 previously reported deaths in Kerala, and 14,306 fresh cases of infection.

The number of new cases in a single day remained below the 20,000-mark for the 17th day today.

Kerala, which had been posting consistently high COVID-19 numbers for many weeks, has seen a dip in the number of new cases for some days now. The state recorded 6,664 new cases of infection and 53 deaths in the last 24 hours as compared to 8,538 cases and 71 deaths yesterday.

With the latest data released by the Ministry of Health of Family Welfare (MoHFW) this morning, the death toll in the country so far has climbed to 455,068 today.

The total number of cases of infection till now, since the first cases of COVID-19 were reported in India in late January 2020, rose to 34,202,202 today.

Of the 128 COVID-19 deaths registered in India in the last 24 hours, there were 53 deaths in Kerala, followed by 14 in Tamil Nadu, 12 in Maharashtra, 11 in West Bengal and 10 in Karnataka.

All other states reported less than ten deaths each, with as many as 20 States and Union, including national capital Delhi, posting zero deaths.

The number of those who have recovered from COVID-19 in the country rose to 33,583,318, up 15,951 from yesterday. The recovery rate stood at 98.19% -- the highest since March 2020.

The number of active cases in the country fell by 3,879 to 163,816 today, the lowest in 241 days.

The Ministry said that the number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has crossed 102.94 crore, including 64.75 lakh doses administered during the last 24 hours.

The Weekly Positivity Rate stood at 1.24% today, below 2% for the 32nd day, while the Daily Positivity Rate was 1.10% today, below 2% for 22 consecutive days now.

NNN