India registers 3,451 fresh cases of COVID-19 infection, 40 deaths in past 24 hours
New Delhi, May 8, 2022
India today registered 3451 fresh cases of COVID-19 infection and 40 deaths in the past 24 hours.
The 40 deaths posted today included 35 previously undeclared COVID-19 fatalities in Kerala. The other five deaths recorded today included two in Delhi and one each in Gujarat, Maharashtra, and Uttar Pradesh.
The country had yesterday reported 3,805 new cases of COVID-19 infection and 22 deaths, including 20 previously undeclared fatalities in Kerala.
With the latest data released by the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare this morning, the death toll in the country from COVID-19 so far has gone up to 524,064 today.
The total number of cases of infection till now, since the first cases of COVID-19 were reported in India in late January 2020, rose to 43,102,194 today.
The number of those who have recovered from COVID-19 in the country went up to 42,557,495 today, up 3,079 from yesterday. The recovery rate stood at 98.74%.
The number of active cases of COVID-19 in the country went up for the second consecutive day today, by 332 to 20,635.
Meanwhile, the number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has crossed 190.20 crore today, including 17.39 lakh doses given in the last 24 hours.
The Daily Positivity Rate rose to 0.96% and the Weekly Positivity Rate to 0.83% today.
A total of 84.06 crore COVID-19 tests have been conducted so far in the country, including 3.60 lakh tests done in the last 24 hours.
NNN