India registers 3,451 fresh cases of COVID-19 infection, 40 deaths in past 24 hours

With the latest data released by the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare this morning, the death toll in the country from COVID-19 so far has gone up to 524,064 today.

The total number of cases of infection till now, since the first cases of COVID-19 were reported in India in late January 2020, rose to 43,102,194 today.

The number of those who have recovered from COVID-19 in the country went up to 42,557,495 today, up 3,079 from yesterday. The recovery rate stood at 98.74%.

The number of active cases of COVID-19 in the country went up for the second consecutive day today, by 332 to 20,635.

Meanwhile, the number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has crossed 190.20 crore today, including 17.39 lakh doses given in the last 24 hours.

The Daily Positivity Rate rose to 0.96% and the Weekly Positivity Rate to 0.83% today.

A total of 84.06 crore COVID-19 tests have been conducted so far in the country, including 3.60 lakh tests done in the last 24 hours.

