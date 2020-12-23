India registers 333 COVID-19 deaths, 23,950 new cases in past 24 hours

New Delhi, December 23, 2020

India today recorded 333 more deaths due to the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) and 23,950 new cases of infection in the past 24 hours even as the spread of the virus appeared to have decelerated in most parts of the country.

With the latest numbers put out by the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare this morning, the total number of cases so far, since the first case was registered in late January, has risen to 10,099,066 while the death toll has increased to 146,444.

The number of deaths in a 24-hour period remained below the 400-mark for the 11th consecutive day today.

The number of new cases of infection in a day remained below 40,000 for the 24th consecutive day today and below 30,000 for the 10th day in a row and for the 12th time in 16 days.

The number of those who have recovered from COVID-19 has increased to 9,663,382 as of this morning, up 26,895 from yesterday, making for a recovery rate of 95.68%.

The number of active cases decreased by 3,278 in the past 24 hours to 289,240, the lowest in more than five and a half months.

The highest number of deaths due to COVID-19 in a single day in the country -- 1,290 -- was reported on September 16. India had reported 301 deaths yesterday.

The highest number of fresh cases of infection in a 24-hour period -- 97,894 -- was reported on September 17. The country had recorded 19,556 new cases of infection yesterday -- the lowest since July 2, when the country had recorded 19,148 cases.

The world has reported a total of more than 77.975 million cases of COVID-19 so far while the global death toll has climbed to 1,716,633 as of this morning, according to data compiled by the Johns Hopkins University in the United States, which is tracking the pandemic.

India is placed second in the world in terms of the total number of cases of infection so far, behind the United States (more than 18.218 million cases) and ahead of Brazil (more than 7.318 million cases).

In terms of the number of deaths, the country ranks third after the US (322,676) and Brazil (188,259).

IANS adds:

A total of 16,42,68,721 samples have been tested in India for Covid-19 till now. Of these, 10,98,164 samples were tested on Tuesday, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said.

Maharashtra continues to be the worst-hit state till date. Over 70 per cent of the daily new cases are being reported by 10 states -- Kerala, Maharashtra, West Bengal, Chhattisgarh, Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka, Delhi, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh.

Over 75 per cent of the deaths are being reported from Maharashtra, West Bengal, Delhi, Kerala, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and Haryana.

On Monday, India announced the suspension of all flights from the UK from midnight last night after a new virulent strain of the COVID-19 virus had appeared in that country. All flights from India to the UK have also been temporarily suspended during the period.

