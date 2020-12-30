India registers 286 COVID-19 deaths, 20,549 new cases in past 24 hours

New Delhi, December 30, 2020

India today registered 286 more deaths due to the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) and 20,549 new cases of infection in the past 24 hours as the spread of the virus continued to slow down across the country.

With the latest numbers put out by the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare this morning, the death toll so far has risen to 148,439 and the total number of COVID-19 cases in the country, since the first case was registered in late January, has risen to 10,224,852.

The number of deaths in a 24-hour period remained below the 300-mark for the fifth consecutive day and below the 400-mark for the 18th day running today.

The number of new cases of infection in a day remained below 40,000 for the 31st consecutive day today and below 30,000 for the 16th day in a row and for the 19th time in 22 days.

The number of those who have recovered from COVID-19 increased to 9,834,141 as of this morning, up 26,572 from yesterday, making for a recovery rate of 96.17%.

The number of active cases decreased by 6,309 in the past 24 hours to 262,272 the lowest in more than five and a half months.

The highest number of deaths due to COVID-19 in a single day in the country -- 1,290 -- was reported on September 16. India had reported 252 deaths yesterday.

The highest number of fresh cases of infection in a 24-hour period -- 97,894 -- was reported on September 17. The country had recorded 16,432 new cases of infection yesterday -- the lowest in more than six months.

The world has reported a total of more than 81.996 million cases of COVID-19 so far while the global death toll has climbed to 1,789,905 as of this morning, according to data compiled by the Johns Hopkins University in the United States, which is tracking the pandemic.

India is placed second in the world in terms of the total number of cases of infection so far, behind the United States (more than 19.556 million cases) and ahead of Brazil (more than 7.563 million cases).

In terms of the number of deaths, the country ranks third after the US (338,561) and Brazil (192,681).

NNN