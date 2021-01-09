India registers 228 COVID-19 deaths, 18,222 new cases in last 24 hours

New Delhi, January 9, 2021

India today registered 228 more deaths due to the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) and 18,222 new cases of infection as the spread of the virus continued to slow down across the country.

The latest numbers released by the Union Ministry of Health & Family Welfare this morning show that the death toll so far has risen to 150,798, while the total number of cases of infection in the country, since the first case was registered in late January, has risen to 10,431,639.

The number of deaths in a 24-hour period remained below the 300-mark for the 15th consecutive day today.

The number of new cases of infection in a day remained below 30,000 for the 26th day in a row today.

The number of those who have recovered from COVID-19 increased to 10,056,651 as of this morning, up 19,253 as of this morning, making for a recovery rate of 96.40%.

The number of active cases dipped by 1,259 to 224,190 in the last 24 hours.

The highest number of deaths due to COVID-19 in a single day in the country -- 1,290 -- was reported on September 16. India had reported 234 deaths yesterday.

The highest number of fresh cases of infection in a 24-hour period -- 97,894 -- was reported on September 17. The country had recorded 18,139 new cases of infection yesterday.

The world has reported a total of more than 88.860 million cases of COVID-19 so far while the global death toll has climbed to 1,913,419 as of this morning, according to data compiled by the Johns Hopkins University in the United States, which is tracking the pandemic.

India is placed second in the world in terms of the total number of cases of infection so far, behind the United States (more than 21.862 million cases) and ahead of Brazil (more than 8.013 million cases).

In terms of the number of deaths, the country ranks third after the US (368,773) and Brazil (201,460).

