India registers 201 COVID-19 deaths, 16,375 new cases -- lowest in six months

New Delhi, January 5, 2021

India today registered 201 more deaths due to the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) and 16,375 new cases of infection in the past 24 hours -- the lowest numbers in six months -- as the spread of the virus continued to decelerate across the country.

With the latest numbers put out by the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare this morning, the death toll so far has risen to 149,850 and the total number of COVID-19 cases in the country, since the first case was registered in late January, has risen to 10,356,844.

The number of deaths in a 24-hour period remained below the 300-mark for the 11th consecutive day and below the 400-mark for the 24th day running today.

The number of new cases of infection in a day remained below 40,000 for the 37th consecutive day today, below 30,000 for the 22nd day in a row and below 20,000 for the fourth successive day.

The number of those who have recovered from COVID-19 increased to 9,975,958 as of this morning, up 29,091 from yesterday, making for a recovery rate of 96.32%.

The number of active cases dipped by 12,917 in the past 24 hours to 231,036 -- the lowest in six months.

The highest number of deaths due to COVID-19 in a single day in the country -- 1,290 -- was reported on September 16. India had reported 214 deaths yesterday.

The highest number of fresh cases of infection in a 24-hour period -- 97,894 -- was reported on September 17. The country had recorded 16,504 new cases of infection yesterday.

The world has reported a total of more than 85.653 million cases of COVID-19 so far while the global death toll has climbed to 1,853,133 as of this morning, according to data compiled by the Johns Hopkins University in the United States, which is tracking the pandemic.

India is placed second in the world in terms of the total number of cases of infection so far, behind the United States (more than 20.815 million cases) and ahead of Brazil (more than 7.753 million cases).

In terms of the number of deaths, the country ranks third after the US (353,483) and Brazil (196,561).

NNN