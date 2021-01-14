India registers 198 COVID-19 deaths, 16,946 new cases of infection in last 24 hours

New Delhi, January 14, 2021

India today reported 198 deaths due to the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) and 16,946 new cases of infection even as the country geared up for the roll-out of a massive vaccination campaign from January 16 that would be one of the largest-ever such exercises in the world.

With the latest numbers put out by the Union Ministry of Health & Family Welfare this morning, the death toll so far has increased to 151,727 while the total number of cases of infection in the country, since the first case was registered in late January, has risen to 10,512,093.

The number of deaths in a 24-hour period remained below the 300-mark for the 18th consecutive day today.

The number of new cases of infection in a day remained below 30,000 for the 31st day in a row today and below 20,000 for the seventh consecutive day.

The number of those who have recovered from COVID-19 increased to 10,146,763 as of this morning, up 17,652 from yesterday, making for a recovery rate of 96.52%.

The number of active cases dipped by 904 to 213,603 in the last 24 hours.

The highest number of deaths due to COVID-19 in a single day in the country -- 1,290 -- was reported on September 16. India had reported 202 deaths yesterday.

The highest number of fresh cases of infection in a 24-hour period -- 97,894 -- was reported on September 17. The country had recorded 15,968 new cases of infection yesterday.

The world has reported a total of more than 92.351 million cases of COVID-19 so far while the global death toll has climbed to 1,978,629 as of this morning, according to data compiled by the Johns Hopkins University in the United States, which is tracking the pandemic.

India is placed second in the world in terms of the total number of cases of infection so far, behind the United States (more than 23.071 million cases) and ahead of Brazil (more than 8.256 million cases).

In terms of the number of deaths, the country ranks third after the US (384,653) and Brazil (205,964).

