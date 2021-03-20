India registers 188 COVID-19 deaths, 40,953 new cases of infection in last 24 hours

New Delhi, March 20, 2021

India today logged 188 more deaths due to the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) and 40,953 new cases of infection in the last 24 hours as a continuing spike in the numbers of fresh cases in some States, especially Maharashtra, remained a cause of concern.

At 188, the number of deaths in a single day was equal to the number registered on March 17, the highest since January 15. It is also significantly higher than the 154 deaths reported yesterday.

The 40,953 new cases of infection reported today is the highest in a 24-hour period since November 27, 2020 when 43,082 cases had been recorded. It is also higher than the 39,726 logged yesterday.

Of the 40,953 new cases registered today, Maharashtra -- the worst-hit State in India -- alone accounted for 25,681 cases. In Maharashtra, Pune reported 5065 cases in the last 24 hours.

The state also accounted for 70 of the 188 deaths recorded in the last 24 hours in the country. Pune reported 24 deaths

With the latest numbers put out by the MoHFW, the death toll so far has risen to 159,558 while the total number of cases of infection in the country, since the first case was registered in late January last year, has risen to 11,555,284.

The number of deaths in a 24-hour period has remained below 200 for 59 consecutive days now. It has dropped below the 100-mark 19 times in the past 47 days. It has remained above 100 for 11 consecutive days now.

The number of new cases of infection in a day rose above the 20,000-mark for the first time on March 11 after 57 days and has remained above that mark for ten consecutive days now. It has fallen below 10,000 five times in the last 53 days. It has, however, remained above the 10,000-mark for 32 consecutive days now.

The number of those who have recovered from COVID-19 rose to 11,107,332 as of this morning, up 23,653 from yesterday, even as the recovery rate fell to 96.12%.

The number of active cases went up sharply by 17,112 in the last 24 hours to 288,394, the highest since December 23, 2020, when the number stood at 289,240.

The highest number of deaths due to COVID-19 in a single day in the country -- 1,290 -- was reported on September 16 last year. India reported 154 deaths yesterday.

The highest number of fresh cases of infection in a 24-hour period -- 97,894 -- was reported on September 17 last year. India recorded 39,726 new cases yesterday.

The world has reported a total of 122.262 million cases of COVID-19 so far while the global death toll has climbed past 2.701 million as of this morning, according to data compiled by the Johns Hopkins University in the United States, which is tracking the pandemic.

India is now placed third in the world in terms of the total number of cases of infection so far, behind the United States (more than 29.728 million cases) and Brazil (more than 11.871 million cases).

In terms of the number of deaths, the country now ranks fourth after the US (541,096), Brazil (290,314) and Mexico (197,219).

