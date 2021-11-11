India registers 13,091 new COVID-19 cases, 340 deaths in last 24 hours

New Delhi, November 11, 2021

India today registered 13,091 fresh cases of COVID-19 infection in the last 24 hours and 340 more deaths, including 211 previously unreported fatalities in Kerala as part of an ongoing reconciliation of the data of the past several months.

With this, Kerala has revised its COVID-19 death toll upwards by as many as 6,207 in the last 19 days as a result of the audit of the data.

The country had yesterday logged 11,466 fresh cases of COVID-19 infection and 460 deaths, including 337 previously unreported fatalities in Kerala.

Not counting the 211 previously unreported deaths in Kerala, India today registered 129 deaths due to COVID-19 in the last 24 hours.

Kerala, which had posted consistently high COVID-19 numbers for many weeks, has seen a dip in the number of new cases for several days now. The state recorded 7,540 cases and 48 deaths in the last 24 hours as compared to 6,409 cases and 47 deaths yesterday.

With the latest data released by the Ministry of Health of Family Welfare (MoHFW) this morning, the death toll in the country so far has climbed to 462,189 today.

The total number of cases of infection till now, since the first cases of COVID-19 were reported in India in late January 2020, rose to 34,401,670 today.

Of the 129 COVID-19 deaths registered in India in the last 24 hours, Kerala accounted for 48, followed by 17 in Maharashtra and 15 in West Bengal.

All other states reported less than ten deaths each, with as many as 16 States and Union Territories, including national capital Delhi, posting zero deaths during this period.

The number of those who have recovered from COVID-19 in the country rose to 33,800,925, up 13,878 from yesterday. The recovery rate stood at 98.25% -- the highest since March 2020.

The number of active cases in the country went down by 1,127 to 138,556 today, the lowest in 266 days.

The Ministry said that the number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has crossed 110.23 crore, including 57.54 lakh doses administered during the last 24 hours.

The Weekly Positivity Rate stood at 1.18% today, below 2% for the 48th day, while the Daily Positivity Rate was 1.10% today, below 2% for 38 consecutive days now.

