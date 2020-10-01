India registers 1,181 more COVID-19 deaths, 86,821 fresh cases of infection

- Home
New Delhi, October 1, 2020
India today reported 1,181 more deaths due to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) and 86,821 new cases of infection during the previous 24 hours as the deadly virus continued to spread and cause concern in several parts of the country.
With these, the death toll due to the coronavirus in the country has gone up to 98,678 and the total number of cases of infection so far has jumped to 6,312,584.
On the positive side, the number of those who have recovered from COVID-19 continued to increase and stood at 5,273,201 as of today.
The number of active cases has gone up by 264 since yesterday to 940,705.
India is now the top country in terms of COVID-19 recoveries and accounts for about one-fifth of the total global recoveries.
The highest number of deaths due to COVID-19 in a single day in the country -- 1,290 -- was reported on September 16. India had reported 1,179 deaths yesterday.
The highest number of fresh cases of infection in a 24-hour period -- 97,894 -- was reported on September 17. The country had recorded 80,472 new cases yesterday.
The country has reported more than 1,200 deaths in a 24-hour period four times in the past 21 days. It has registered more than 1,100 deaths on 18 of the last 24 days and a thousand-plus deaths for 29 of the last 30 days.
India, which has been recording more fresh cases of infection than any other country for the past several days, has reported more than 90,000 new cases in a 24-hour period for 12 of the last 26 days and more than 80,000 cases for 26 of the last 29 days. It has reported more than 75,000 cases on 34 of the last 36 days, more than 60,000 cases on 50 of the last 51 days and more than 50,000 new cases for the 63rd consecutive day today.
The world has reported a total of more than 33.88 million cases of COVID-19 so far while the global death toll has increased to 1,012,964 this morning, according to data compiled by the Johns Hopkins University in the United States, which is tracking the pandemic.
India is placed second in the world in terms of the total number of cases of infection so far, behind the United States (more than 7.232 million cases) and ahead of Brazil (more than 4.81 million cases).
In terms of the number of deaths, the country ranks third after the US (206,918) and Brazil (143,952).
Figures released this morning by the Union Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, showed that the 1,181 new deaths reported in India today included as many as 481 in Maharashtra, the worst-affected state in the country.
It was followed by 87 deaths in Karnataka, 69 in Uttar Pradesh, 67 in Tamil Nadu, 59 in West Bengal, 48 in Andhra Pradesh, 47 in Punjab, 41 each in Chhattisgarh and Delhi, 35 in Madhya Pradesh, 26 in Haryana, 23 in Kerala, 20 in Uttarakhand, 17 each in Assam and Jammu & Kashmir, 15 in Rajasthan, 14 in Odisha, 13 in Jharkhand, 11 in Gujarat, ten in BIhar, nine in Goa, eight in Telangana, six in Tripura, four each in Chandigarh and Puducherry, three in Himachal Pradesh, two each in Manipur, Meghalaya and Sikkim,
No new deaths were reported today from Andaman & Nicobar Islands, Arunachal Pradesh, Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu, Ladakh and Nagaland.
Of the total of 98,678 deaths in India so far, Maharashtra accounts for the highest at 36,662, followed by 9,520 in Tamil Nadu, 8,864 in Karnataka, 5,828 in Andhra Pradesh, 5,784 in Uttar Pradesh, 5,361 in national capital Delhi, 4,958 in West Bengal, 3,450 in Gujarat, 3,406 in Punjab, 2,316 in Madhya Pradesh, 1,486 in Rajasthan, 1,382 in Haryana, 1,181 in Jammu & Kashmir, 1,135 in Telangana, 957 in Chhattisgarh, 904 in Bihar, 842 in Odisha, 742 in Kerala, 713 in Jharkhand, 697 in Assam, 611 in Uttarakhand, 521 in Puducherry, 428 in Goa, 283 in Tripura, 186 in Himachal Pradesh, 162 in Chandigarh, 67 in Manipur, 58 in Ladakh, 53 in Andaman & Nicobar Islands, 49 in Meghalaya, 37 in Sikkim, 17 in Nagaland, 16 in Arunachal Pradesh, and two in Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu.
Mizoram has not reported any COVID deaths so far while Lakshadweep Islands have not reported any cases of infection until now.
The total of 6,312,584 cases in India so far include the 98,678 patients who have died as well as the 5,273,201 patients who have recovered, which means that the number of active cases in the country stood at 940,705 as of this morning, up 264 from yesterday.
The number of patients who have recovered has increased by 85,376 since yesterday and the recovery rate has risen to 83.53%, according to the data.
Of the total of 86,821 new cases of infection reported in the country today, Maharashtra accounted for 18,317, followed by 8,856 in Karnataka, 8,830 in Kerala, 6,133 in Andhra Pradesh, 5,659 in Tamil Nadu, 4,226 in Uttar Pradesh, 3,590 in Assam, 3,443 in Odisha, 3,390 in Delhi and 3,281 in West Bengal.
Other states have reported less than 3,000 cases each in the past 24 hours.
