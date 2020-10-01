India registers 1,181 more COVID-19 deaths, 86,821 fresh cases of infection

New Delhi, October 1, 2020

India today reported 1,181 more deaths due to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) and 86,821 new cases of infection during the previous 24 hours as the deadly virus continued to spread and cause concern in several parts of the country.

With these, the death toll due to the coronavirus in the country has gone up to 98,678 and the total number of cases of infection so far has jumped to 6,312,584.

On the positive side, the number of those who have recovered from COVID-19 continued to increase and stood at 5,273,201 as of today.

The number of active cases has gone up by 264 since yesterday to 940,705.

India is now the top country in terms of COVID-19 recoveries and accounts for about one-fifth of the total global recoveries.

The highest number of deaths due to COVID-19 in a single day in the country -- 1,290 -- was reported on September 16. India had reported 1,179 deaths yesterday.

The highest number of fresh cases of infection in a 24-hour period -- 97,894 -- was reported on September 17. The country had recorded 80,472 new cases yesterday.

The country has reported more than 1,200 deaths in a 24-hour period four times in the past 21 days. It has registered more than 1,100 deaths on 18 of the last 24 days and a thousand-plus deaths for 29 of the last 30 days.

India, which has been recording more fresh cases of infection than any other country for the past several days, has reported more than 90,000 new cases in a 24-hour period for 12 of the last 26 days and more than 80,000 cases for 26 of the last 29 days. It has reported more than 75,000 cases on 34 of the last 36 days, more than 60,000 cases on 50 of the last 51 days and more than 50,000 new cases for the 63rd consecutive day today.

The world has reported a total of more than 33.88 million cases of COVID-19 so far while the global death toll has increased to 1,012,964 this morning, according to data compiled by the Johns Hopkins University in the United States, which is tracking the pandemic.

India is placed second in the world in terms of the total number of cases of infection so far, behind the United States (more than 7.232 million cases) and ahead of Brazil (more than 4.81 million cases).

In terms of the number of deaths, the country ranks third after the US (206,918) and Brazil (143,952).