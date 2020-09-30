India registers 1,179 more COVID-19 deaths, 80,472 fresh cases of infection

New Delhi, September 30, 2020

India today registered 1,179 more deaths due to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) and 80,472 fresh cases of infection during the previous 24 hours.

With these, death toll has gone up to 97,497 and the total number of cases so far has climbed to 6,225,763.

On the positive side, the number of those who have recovered from COVID-19 continued to surge and stood at 5,187,825 as of today.

The number of active cases has gone down by 7,135 since yesterday to 940,441.

India is now the top country in terms of COVID-19 recoveries and accounts for about one-fifth of the total global recoveries.

The highest number of deaths due to COVID-19 in a single day in the country -- 1,290 -- was reported on September 16. India had reported 776 deaths -- the first time in four weeks that the number had fallen below a thousand.

The highest number of fresh cases of infection in a 24-hour period -- 97,894 -- was reported on September 17. The country had recorded 70,589 new cases yesterday, the first time in four weeks that the number had gone below 75,000.

The country has reported more than 1,200 deaths in a 24-hour period four times in the past 20 days. It has registered more than 1,100 deaths on 17 of the last 23 days and a thousand-plus deaths for 28 of the last 29 days.

India, which has been recording more fresh cases than any other country for the past several days, has reported more than 90,000 new cases in a 24-hour period for 12 of the last 25 days and more than 80,000 cases for 25 of the last 28 days. It has reported more than 75,000 cases on 33 of the last 35 days, more than 60,000 cases on 49 of the last 50 days and more than 50,000 new cases for the 62nd consecutive day today.

The world has reported a total of more than 33.56 million cases of COVID-19 so far while the global death toll has crossed a million and stood at 1,006,564 this morning, according to data compiled by the Johns Hopkins University in the United States, which is tracking the pandemic.

India is placed second in the world in terms of the total number of cases of infection so far, behind the United States (more than 7.19 million cases) and ahead of Brazil (more than 4.777 million cases).

In terms of the number of deaths, the country ranks third after the US (205,974) and Brazil (142,921).