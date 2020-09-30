India registers 1,179 more COVID-19 deaths, 80,472 fresh cases of infection

- Home
- National
- Business
- International
- Sports
- People
- Arts & Entertainment
- Lifestyle
- More
- All Stories
New Delhi, September 30, 2020
India today registered 1,179 more deaths due to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) and 80,472 fresh cases of infection during the previous 24 hours.
With these, death toll has gone up to 97,497 and the total number of cases so far has climbed to 6,225,763.
On the positive side, the number of those who have recovered from COVID-19 continued to surge and stood at 5,187,825 as of today.
The number of active cases has gone down by 7,135 since yesterday to 940,441.
India is now the top country in terms of COVID-19 recoveries and accounts for about one-fifth of the total global recoveries.
The highest number of deaths due to COVID-19 in a single day in the country -- 1,290 -- was reported on September 16. India had reported 776 deaths -- the first time in four weeks that the number had fallen below a thousand.
The highest number of fresh cases of infection in a 24-hour period -- 97,894 -- was reported on September 17. The country had recorded 70,589 new cases yesterday, the first time in four weeks that the number had gone below 75,000.
The country has reported more than 1,200 deaths in a 24-hour period four times in the past 20 days. It has registered more than 1,100 deaths on 17 of the last 23 days and a thousand-plus deaths for 28 of the last 29 days.
India, which has been recording more fresh cases than any other country for the past several days, has reported more than 90,000 new cases in a 24-hour period for 12 of the last 25 days and more than 80,000 cases for 25 of the last 28 days. It has reported more than 75,000 cases on 33 of the last 35 days, more than 60,000 cases on 49 of the last 50 days and more than 50,000 new cases for the 62nd consecutive day today.
The world has reported a total of more than 33.56 million cases of COVID-19 so far while the global death toll has crossed a million and stood at 1,006,564 this morning, according to data compiled by the Johns Hopkins University in the United States, which is tracking the pandemic.
India is placed second in the world in terms of the total number of cases of infection so far, behind the United States (more than 7.19 million cases) and ahead of Brazil (more than 4.777 million cases).
In terms of the number of deaths, the country ranks third after the US (205,974) and Brazil (142,921).
Figures released this morning by the Union Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, showed that the 1,179 new deaths reported in India today included as many as 430 in Maharashtra, the worst-affected state in the country, and 136 in Karnataka.
They were followed by 75 in Punjab, 70 in Tamil Nadu, 63 in Uttar Pradesh, 62 in West Bengal, 48 in Delhi, 39 each in Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh, 35 in Andhra Pradesh, 25 in Haryana, 22 in Kerala, 18 in Jammu & Kashmir, 15 each in Odisha and Rajasthan, 13 in Assam, 12 each in Goa and Jharkhand, 11 each in Gujarat, Telangana and Uttarakhand, five in Chandigarh, three in Himachal Pradesh, two each in Bihar and Puducherry, and one each in Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur, Meghalaya, Sikkim and Tripura.
No new deaths were reported today from Andaman & Nicobar Islands, Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu, Ladakh and Nagaland.
Of the total of 97,497 deaths in India so far, Maharashtra accounts for the highest at 36,181, followed by 9,453 in Tamil Nadu, 8,777 in Karnataka, 5,780 in Andhra Pradesh, 5,715 in Uttar Pradesh, 5,320 in national capital Delhi, 4,899 in West Bengal, 3,439 in Gujarat, 3,359 in Punjab, 2,281 in Madhya Pradesh, 1,471 in Rajasthan, 1,356 in Haryana, 1,164 in Jammu & Kashmir, 1,127 in Telangana, 916 in Chhattisgarh, 894 in Bihar, 828 in Odisha, 719 in Kerala, 700 in Jharkhand, 680 in Assam, 591 in Uttarakhand, 517 in Puducherry, 419 in Goa, 277 in Tripura, 183 in Himachal Pradesh, 158 in Chandigarh, 65 in Manipur, 58 in Ladakh, 53 in Andaman & Nicobar Islands, 47 in Meghalaya, 35 in Sikkim, 17 in Nagaland, 16 in Arunachal Pradesh, and two in Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu.
Mizoram has not reported any COVID deaths so far while Lakshadweep Islands have not reported any cases of infection until now.
The total of 6,225,763 cases in India so far include the 97,497 patients who have died as well as the 5,187,825 patients who have recovered, which means that the number of active cases in the country stood at 940,441 as of this morning, down 7,135 from yesterday.
The number of patients who have recovered has increased by 86,428 since yesterday and the recovery rate has risen to 83.32%, according to the data.
Of the total of 80,472 new cases of infection reported in the country today, Maharashtra accounted for 14,976, followed by 10,453 in Karnataka, 7,354 in Kerala, 6,190 in Andhra Pradesh, 5,546 in Tamil Nadu, 3,981 in Uttar Pradesh, 3,592 in Assam, 3,227 in Delhi, 3,188 in West Bengal and 3,067 in Odisha.
Other states have reported less than 3,000 cases each in the past 24 hours.
NNN