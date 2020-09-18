India registers 1,174 more COVID-19 deaths, 96,424 new cases of infection

New Delhi, September 18, 2020

India today registered 1,174 more deaths due to novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in the previous 24 hours and 96,424 fresh cases of infection as the deadly virus continued to spread and cause concern in different parts of the country.

With these, the total number of cases in the country so far has risen to 5,214,677 while the death toll has gone up to 84,372.

Meanwhile, on the positive side, the number of those who have recovered from COVID-19 rose to 4,112,551 -- a record increase of 87,472 in a single day.

The number of active cases of COVID-19 in the country stood at 1,017,754 as of this morning.

The highest number of deaths due to COVID-19 in a single day in the country -- 1,290 -- was reported on September 16.

The highest number of fresh cases of infection in a 24-hour period -- 97,894 -- was reported yesterday (September 17).

The country has reported more than 1,200 deaths in 24-hour period thrice in the past eight days and more than 1,100 deaths on ten of the last 11 days. It has reported a thousand-plus deaths for 17 consecutive days now.

India has also been reporting more new cases of infection than any other country for the past several days.

It has reported more than 90,000 new cases in a 24-hour period for ten of the last 13 days and more than 80,000 cases for 15 of the last 16 days. It has reported more than 75,000 cases on 22 of the last 23 days, more than 60,000 cases on 37 of the last 38 days and more than 50,000 new cases for the 50th consecutive day today.

The world has reported a total of more than 30 million cases of COVID-19 so far while the global death toll stood at 944,887 this morning, according to data compiled by the Johns Hopkins University in the United States.

India is placed second in the world in terms of the total number of cases of infection so far, behind the United States (more than 6.674 million cases) and ahead of Brazil (more than 4.455 million cases).

In terms of the number of deaths, the country ranks third after the US (197,633) and Brazil (134,935).