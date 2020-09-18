India registers 1,174 more COVID-19 deaths, 96,424 new cases of infection

- Home
New high of 87,472 recoveries in previous 24 hours; death toll rises to 84,372
New Delhi, September 18, 2020
India today registered 1,174 more deaths due to novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in the previous 24 hours and 96,424 fresh cases of infection as the deadly virus continued to spread and cause concern in different parts of the country.
With these, the total number of cases in the country so far has risen to 5,214,677 while the death toll has gone up to 84,372.
Meanwhile, on the positive side, the number of those who have recovered from COVID-19 rose to 4,112,551 -- a record increase of 87,472 in a single day.
The number of active cases of COVID-19 in the country stood at 1,017,754 as of this morning.
The highest number of deaths due to COVID-19 in a single day in the country -- 1,290 -- was reported on September 16.
The highest number of fresh cases of infection in a 24-hour period -- 97,894 -- was reported yesterday (September 17).
The country has reported more than 1,200 deaths in 24-hour period thrice in the past eight days and more than 1,100 deaths on ten of the last 11 days. It has reported a thousand-plus deaths for 17 consecutive days now.
India has also been reporting more new cases of infection than any other country for the past several days.
It has reported more than 90,000 new cases in a 24-hour period for ten of the last 13 days and more than 80,000 cases for 15 of the last 16 days. It has reported more than 75,000 cases on 22 of the last 23 days, more than 60,000 cases on 37 of the last 38 days and more than 50,000 new cases for the 50th consecutive day today.
The world has reported a total of more than 30 million cases of COVID-19 so far while the global death toll stood at 944,887 this morning, according to data compiled by the Johns Hopkins University in the United States.
India is placed second in the world in terms of the total number of cases of infection so far, behind the United States (more than 6.674 million cases) and ahead of Brazil (more than 4.455 million cases).
In terms of the number of deaths, the country ranks third after the US (197,633) and Brazil (134,935).
Figures released this morning by the Union Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, showed that the 1,174 new deaths reported in India included as many as 468 in Maharashtra, the worst-hit state in the country.
It was followed by 93 in Karnataka, 81 in Uttar Pradesh, 72 in Andhra Pradesh, 60 in West Bengal, 59 in Tamil Nadu, 54 in Punjab, 38 in Delhi, 33 in Madhya Pradesh, 24 in Haryana, 19 in Jammu & Kashmir, 17 each in Assam and Chhattisgarh, 14 each in Gujarat and Rajasthan, 13 each in Odisha, Puducherry and Uttarakhand, 11 each in Jharkhand and Telangana, nine in Kerala, eight in Goa, seven each in Bihar and Himachal Pradesh, six in Tripura, five in Chandigarh, three each in Manipur and Sikkim, and two in Meghalaya.
No new deaths were reported today from Andaman & Nicobar Islands, Arunachal Pradesh, Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu, Ladakh and Nagaland.
Of the total of 84,372 deaths in India so far, Maharashtra accounts for the highest at 31,351 followed by 8,618 in Tamil Nadu, 7,629 in Karnataka, 5,177 in Andhra Pradesh, 4,877 in national capital Delhi, 4,771 in Uttar Pradesh, 4,183 in West Bengal, 3,270 in Gujarat, 2,646 in Punjab, 1,877 in Madhya Pradesh, 1,293 in Rajasthan, 1,069 in Haryana, 1,016 in Telangana, 951 in Jammu and Kashmir, 855 in Bihar, 669 in Odisha, 628 in Chhattisgarh, 590 in Jharkhand, 528 in Assam, 489 in Kerala, 460 in Uttarakhand, 431 in Puducherry, 327 in Goa, 228 in Tripura, 109 in Chandigarh, 98 in Himachal Pradesh, 52 in Andaman & Nicobar Islands, 51 in Manipur, 46 in Ladakh, 31 in Meghalaya, 22 in Sikkim, 15 in Nagaland, 13 in Arunachal Pradesh, and two in Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu.
Mizoram has not reported any COVID deaths so far while Lakshadweep Islands have not reported any cases of infection until now.
The total of 5,214,677 cases in India so far include the 84,372 patients who have died as well as the 4,112,551 patients who have recovered, which means that the number of active cases in the country stood at 1,017,754 as of this morning, up 7,778 from yesterday.
The number of patients who have recovered has increased by 87,472 since yesterday and the recovery rate stood at 78.86%, according to the data.
Of the 96,424 new cases of infection reported today, Maharashtra accounted for 24,619, a new high. It was followed by 9,366 fresh cases in Karnataka, 8,702 in Andhra Pradesh, 6,029 in Uttar Pradesh, 5,560 in Tamil Nadu, 4,432 in Delhi, 4,351 in Kerala, 4,241 in Odisha, 3,809 in Chhattisgarh and 3,197 in West Bengal.
