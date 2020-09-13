India registers 1,114 more COVID deaths, 94,372 new cases of infection

New Delhi, September 13, 2020

India today reported 1,114 more deaths due to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) and 94,372 new cases of infection from across the country.

With these, the death toll in the country has crossed the 78,000-mark to touch 78,586 while the total number of persons infected by the virus so far has gone past 4.75 million to reach 4,754,356 as of this morning.

The highest number of deaths due to COVID-19 in a single day in the country -- 1,209 -- was recorded on September 11.

The highest number of fresh cases of infection in a 24-hour period in the country -- 97.570 -- was reported yesterday (September 12).

This is the sixth consecutive day that the country has reported more than 1,100 COVID deaths in a single day. It had reported more than 1,200 deaths during each of the previous two days.

It has reported a thousand-plus COVID deaths for 12 consecutive days now, on 16 of the last 19 days and 19 of the last 34 days. It has reported more than 900 deaths on 29 of the last 32 days.

This is the 40th consecutive day that the country has reported more than 800 COVID deaths in a single day, the 4th6 consecutive day that it has reported more than 700 deaths, the 52nd consecutive day that it has reported more than 600 deaths and the 62nd consecutive day that it has reported 500 or more deaths. It has reported more than 200 deaths each day since the beginning of June.

India has been reporting more new cases of infection than any other country for the past several days.

It has reported more than 90,000 new cases in a 24-hour period for six of the last eight days and more than 80,000 cases for ten of the last 11 days. It has now reported more than 75,000 cases on 17 of the last 18 days, more than 60,000 cases on 31 of the last 33 days and more than 50,000 new cases for the 45th consecutive day today.

On the positive side, the number of patients who have recovered rose to 3,702,595 this morning.

The world has reported a total of more than 28.759million cases of COVID-19 so far while the global death toll stood at 920,231 this morning.

India is placed second in the world in terms of the total number of cases of infection so far, behind the United States (more than 6.485 million cases) and ahead of Brazil (more than 4.315 million cases)

In terms of the number of deaths, the country ranks third after the US (193,676) and Brazil (131,210).