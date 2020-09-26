India registers 1,089 more COVID-19 deaths, 85,362 new cases of infection

New Delhi, September 26, 2020

India today registered 1,089 more deaths due to the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) and 85,362 new cases of infection in the past 24 hours as the deadly virus continued to spread and cause concern in various states.

With these, the COVID-19 death toll in the country has crossed the 93,000-mark to reach 93,379 while the total number of cases has climbed past the 5.9-million mark and stood at 5,903,932 as of this morning.

The number of those who have recovered from COVID-19 continued to surge, reaching 4,849,584 -- up 93,420 from yesterday,official data showed.

The number of active cases has also gone down by 9,147 to 960,969 today.

India is now the top country in terms of COVID-19 recoveries, overtaking the USA, and accounts for about one-fifth of the total global recoveries.

The highest number of deaths due to COVID-19 in a single day in the country -- 1,290 -- was reported on September 16. India had reported 1,141 deaths yesterday.

The highest number of fresh cases of infection in a 24-hour period -- 97,894 -- was reported on September 17. The country had recorded 86,052 new cases yesterday.

The country has reported more than 1,200 deaths in a 24-hour period four times in the past 16 days. It has registered more than 1,100 deaths on 15 of the last 19 days and a thousand-plus deaths for 25 consecutive days now.

India has also been reporting more new cases of infection than any other country for the past several days. It has reported more than 90,000 new cases in a 24-hour period for 12 of the last 21 days and more than 80,000 cases for 22 of the last 24 days. It has reported more than 75,000 cases on 30 of the last 31 days, more than 60,000 cases on 45 of the last 46 days and more than 50,000 new cases for the 58th consecutive day today.

The world has reported a total of more than 32.475 million cases of COVID-19 so far while the global death toll stood at 987,754 this morning, according to data compiled by the Johns Hopkins University in the United States, which is tracking the pandemic.

India is placed second in the world in terms of the total number of cases of infection so far, behind the United States (more than 7.032 million cases) and ahead of Brazil (more than 4.689 million cases).

In terms of the number of deaths, the country ranks third after the US (203,746) and Brazil (140,537).

