India registers 1,085 more COVID-19 deaths, 83,347 fresh cases of infection

New Delhi, September 23, 2020

India today registered 1,085 more deaths due to coronavirus (COVID-19) and 83,347 fresh cases of infection in the past 24 hours as the deadly virus continued to spread and cause concern in different parts of the country even as the number of active cases of the disease maintained a downtrend.

With these, the COVID-19 death toll in the country has crossed the 90,000-mark to reach 90,020 while the total number of cases has climbed past the 5.6-million mark to 5,646,010 as of this morning.

The number of those who have recovered from COVID-19 continued to surge, reaching 4,587,613 -- up 89,746 from yesterday.

India is now the top country in terms of COVID-19 recoveries, overtaking the USA, and accounts for about one-fifth of the total global recoveries.

The number of active cases of COVID-19 in the country, which dipped to below the one-million mark earlier this week, stood at 968,377 this morning, down 7,484 from yesterday.

The highest number of deaths due to COVID-19 in a single day in the country -- 1,290 -- was reported on September 16. India had reported 1,053 deaths yesterday, when the number of deaths in a single day dropped to below 1,100 after six days.

The highest number of fresh cases of infection in a 24-hour period -- 97,894 -- was reported on September 17. The country had recorded 75,083 new cases yesterday, falling to below 80,000 after 13 days.

The country has reported more than 1,200 deaths in a 24-hour period four times in the past 13 days. It has registered more than 1,100 deaths on 13 of the last 16 days and a thousand-plus deaths for 22 consecutive days now.

India has also been reporting more new cases of infection than any other country for the past several days. It has reported more than 90,000 new cases in a 24-hour period for 12 of the last 18 days and more than 80,000 cases for 19 of the last 21 days. It has reported more than 75,000 cases on 27 of the last 28 days, more than 60,000 cases on 42 of the last 43 days and more than 50,000 new cases for the 55th consecutive day today.

The world has reported a total of more than 31.483 million cases of COVID-19 so far while the global death toll stood at 968,726 this morning, according to data compiled by the Johns Hopkins University in the United States, which is tracking the pandemic.

India is placed second in the world in terms of the total number of cases of infection so far, behind the United States (more than 6.895 million cases) and ahead of Brazil (more than 4.558 million cases).

In terms of the number of deaths, the country ranks third after the US (200,768) and Brazil (137,272).