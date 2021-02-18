India registers 101 COVID-19 deaths, 12,881 new cases of infection

New Delhi, February 18, 2021

India today registered 101 more deaths due to the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) and 12,881 new cases of infection in the last 24 hours as the spread of the disease continued to slow down in most parts of the country.

With the latest numbers put out by the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare this morning, the death toll so far has risen to 156,014 while the total number of cases of infection in the country, since the first case was registered in late January last year, has increased to 10,950,201.

The number of deaths in a 24-hour period has remained below 200 for 29 consecutive days now. It has fallen below the 100-mark ten times in the past 17 days.

The number of new cases of infection in a day remained below 20,000 for the 37th consecutive day today. It has fallen below 10,000 five times in the last 24 days.

The number of those who have recovered from COVID-19 rose to 10,656,845 as of this morning, up 11,987 from yesterday, making for a recovery rate of 97.32%.

The number of active cases went up by 793 to 137,342 in the last 24 hours.

The highest number of deaths due to COVID-19 in a single day in the country -- 1,290 -- was reported on September 16 last year. India had reported 100 deaths yesterday.

The highest number of fresh cases of infection in a 24-hour period -- 97,894 -- was reported on September 17. The country had recorded 11,610 new cases of infection yesterday.

Meanwhile, the number of people across the country who have received the COVID-19 vaccination has touched 9,186,757 as of yesterday evening.

They include 6,179,669 healthcare workers who have received the first dose and 216,339 who have received the second dose also. In addition, 2,511,257 frontline workers have received the first dose of the vaccine since the vaccination campaign was launched on January 16.

Yesterday, a total of 187,527 vaccine doses were given till 6 pm. Of them, 121,788 received the first dose and 65,739 got the second dose.

The world has reported a total of more than 109.901 million cases of COVID-19 so far while the global death toll has climbed to 2,430,096 as of this morning, according to data compiled by the Johns Hopkins University in the United States, which is tracking the pandemic.

India is placed second in the world in terms of the total number of cases of infection so far, behind the United States (more than 27.825 million cases) and ahead of Brazil (more than 9.978 million cases).

In terms of the number of deaths, the country now ranks fourth after the US (490,447), Brazil (242,090) and Mexico (177,061).

