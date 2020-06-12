India records new highs of 396 COVID-19 deaths, 10,956 cases of infection

New Delhi, June 12, 2020

India today reported 396 more deaths due to coronavirus (COVID-19) and 10,956 cases of infection -- both new highs for a single day in the country.

With these, the death toll has climbed to 8,498 while the total number of cases so far has surged to 297,535.

This is the first time that the number of new cases of infection has exceeded 10,000 in a 24-hour period. The previous high was 9,996 reported yesterday.

On the positive side, for the third day running, the number of patients who have recovered is more than the number of active coronavirus cases.

The country is now placed fourth in the world, after the United States, Brazil and Russia, as far as the total number of cases is concerned, ahead of countries like the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, Peru, France and Germany.

In terms of the number of deaths, India is now placed in the 11th spot after the US, the UK, Brazil, Italy, France, Spain, Mexico, Belgium, Germany and Iran.

Figures released by the MoHFW this morning said that the 396 new deaths included 152 in the worst-hit state of Maharashtra, followed by 101 in national capital Delhi, 38 in Gujarat, 24 in Uttar Pradesh, 23 in Tamil Nadu, 12 in Haryana, 10 in West Bengal, 9 in Telangana, six in Rajasthan, four each in Madhya Pradesh and Punjab, three each in Bihar and Karnataka, two each in Andhra Pradesh, Assam and Puducherry, and one in Jammu and Kashmir.

This is the ninth consecutive day that India has recorded in excess of 9,000 new cases of infection. The country has also reported more than 200 deaths each day since the beginning of this month. This is the second consecutive day that the country has reported more than 300 deaths, after the 357 deaths reported yesterday.

In Maharashtra, the 152 new deaths reported yesterday took the toll so far to 3,590, while the state also recorded 3,607 cases of infection during the past 24 hours, raising the total to 97,648.

Mumbai, the financial capital of the country, recorded 97 deaths for the second consecutive day, taking the toll in the metropolis to 1,954. The number of COVID-19 cases in the city rose by 1,418 to 54085.

Maharashtra has been recording 100-plus fatalities and more than 2,000 new patients daily for the past 11 days.

Of the total of 8,498 deaths in India so far, Maharashtra accounted for the highest number at 3,590, followed by 1,385 in Gujarat, 1,085 in Delhi, 442 in West Bengal, 431 in Madhya Pradesh, 349 in Tamil Nadu, 345 in Uttar Pradesh, 265 in Rajasthan, 165 in Telangana, 80 in Andhra Pradesh, 72 in Karnataka, 64 in Haryana, 59 in Punjab, 52 in Jammu & Kashmir, 36 in Bihar, 18 in Kerala, 15 in in Uttarakhand, nine in Odisha, eight in Jharkhand, six each in Assam, Chhattisgarh and Himachal Pradesh, five in Chandigarh, two in Puducherry and one each in Ladakh, Meghalaya and Tripura.

The total of 297,535 cases so far includes those who have died as well as 147,195 patients who have recovered, which means that the number of active cases in the country stood at 141842 as of this morning, up 4,394 from yesterday.

The number of patients who have recovered has gone up by 6,166 in the past 24 hours and the recovery rate is now 49.47%, according to the data.

Of the total of 297,535 cases so far, Maharashtra accounted for the highest at 97,648, followed by 38,716 in Tamil Nadu, 34,687 in Delhi, 22,032 in Gujarat, 12,088 in Uttar Pradesh, 11,838 in Rajasthan, 10,241 in Madhya Pradesh, 9,768 in West Bengal, 6,245 in Karnataka, 5,983 in Bihar, 5,968 in Haryana, 5,429 in Andhra Pradesh, 4,574 in Jammu & Kashmir, 4,320 in Telangana, 3,386 in Odisha, 3,319 in Assam, 2,887 in Punjab, 2,244 in Kerala, 1,643 in Uttarakhand, 1,599 in Jharkhand, 1,398 in Chhattisgarh, 913 in Tripura, 470 in Himachal Pradesh, 417 in Goa, 366 in Manipur, 332 in Chandigarh, 157 in Puducherry, 135 in Ladakh, 128 in Nagaland, 102 in Mizoram, 61 in Arunachal Pradesh, 44 in Meghalaya, 38 in Andaman & Nicobar Islands, 30 in Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu, and 14 in Sikkim.

The Ministry said 8,315 cases were being re-assigned to various states.

