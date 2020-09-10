India records new highs of 1,172 COVID deaths, 95,735 fresh cases of infection

- Home
New Delhi, September 10, 2020
India today recorded new highs of 1,172 more deaths due to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) and 95,735 fresh cases of infection as the deadly virus continued to spread and claim lives across the country.
With these, the death toll in the country has crossed the 75,000-mark to touch 75,062 while the total number of persons infected by the virus so far has climbed past 4.4 million to 4,465,863.
The previous high for the number of deaths due to COVID-19 in a single day in the country -- 1,133 -- was reported on September 8. The country reported 1,115 deaths yesterday.
The previous high as far as the number of new cases in a single day is concerned -- 90,802 -- was reported on September 7. The country registered 89,706 fresh cases of infection yesterday.
This is the third consecutive day that the country has reported more than 1,100 COVID-19 deaths in a single day.
It has reported a thousand-plus COVID deaths for nine consecutive days now, on 13 of the last 16 days and 16 of the last 31 days. It has reported more than 900 deaths on 26 of the last 29 days.
This is the 37th consecutive day that the country has reported more than 800 COVID deaths in a single day, the 43rd consecutive day that it has reported more than 700 deaths, the 49th consecutive day that it has reported more than 600 deaths and the 59th consecutive day that it has reported 500 or more deaths. It has reported more than 200 deaths each day since the beginning of June.
India has been reporting more new cases of infection than any other country for the past several days.
It has reported more than 90,000 new cases in a 24-hour period for three of the last five days and more than 80,000 cases for seven of the last eight days. It has now reported more than 75,000 cases on 14 of the last 15 days, more than 60,000 cases on 28 of the last 30 days and more than 50,000 new cases for the 42nd consecutive day today.
On the positive side, the number of patients who have recovered rose to 3,471,783 this morning.
The world has reported a total of more than 27.766 million cases of COVID-19 so far while the global death toll has crossed the 900,000-mark and stood at 902,468 this morning.
India is now placed second in the world in terms of the total number of cases of infection so far, behind the United States (more than 6.359 million cases) and ahead of Brazil (more than 4.197 million cases)
In terms of the number of deaths, the country ranks third after the US (190,815) and Brazil (128,539).
Official figures released this morning showed that the 1,172 new deaths reported in India included 380 in Maharashtra, the worst-hit state in India, followed by 128 in Karnataka, 78 in Tamil Nadu, 74 in Andhra Pradesh, 71 in Punjab, 70 in Chhattisgarh, 65 in Uttar Pradesh, 53 in West Bengal, 31 in Madhya Pradesh, 28 in Haryana, 20 in Delhi, 18 in Assam, 17 in Jammu & Kashmir, 16 each in Gujarat and Jharkhand, 14 in Rajasthan, 12 each in Kerala, Tripura and Uttarakhand, 11 each in Odisha and Telangana, 10 each in Bihar and Puducherry, six in Goa, three in Himachal Pradesh, two each in Chandigarh and Meghalaya, and one each in Andaman & Nicobar Islands and Manipur.
No new deaths were reported today from Arunachal Pradesh, Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu, Ladakh, Nagaland and Sikkim.
Of the total of 75,062 deaths in India so far, Maharashtra accounts for the highest at 27,787, followed by 8,090 in Tamil Nadu, 6,808 in Karnataka, 4,638 in national capital Delhi, 4,634 in Andhra Pradesh, 4,112 in Uttar Pradesh, 3,730 in West Bengal, 3,149 in Gujarat, 2,061 in Punjab, 1,640 in Madhya Pradesh, 1,178 in Rajasthan, 927 in Telangana, 882 in Haryana, 832 in Jammu and Kashmir, 775 in Bihar, 580 in Odisha, 512 in Jharkhand, 477 in Chhattisgarh, 396 in Assam, 384 in Kerala, 372 in Uttarakhand, 347 in Puducherry, 262 in Goa, 173 in Tripura, 80 in Chandigarh, 63 in Himachal Pradesh, 51 in Andaman & Nicobar Islands, 40 in Manipur, 35 in Ladakh, 19 in Meghalaya, ten in Nagaland, nine in Arunachal Pradesh, seven in Sikkim and two in Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu.
Mizoram has not reported any COVID deaths so far while Lakshadweep Islands have not reported any cases of infection until now.
The total of 4,465,863 cases so far includes the 75,062 patients who have died as well as the 3,471,783 patients who have recovered, which means that the number of active cases in the country stood at 919,018 as of this morning, up 21,624 from yesterday.
The number of patients who have recovered has increased by 72,939 since yesterday and the recovery rate stood at 77.74%, according to the data.
Of the new cases of infection reported today, Maharashtra, the worst-hit state in India, accounted for 23,577, the highest for any state in a single day so far.
Andhra Pradesh registered 10,418 fresh cases, Karnataka 9,540, Uttar Pradesh 6,568, Tamil Nadu 5,584, Delhi 4,039, Odisha 3,748, Kerala 3,402 and West Bengal 3,107.
