India records new highs of 1,172 COVID deaths, 95,735 fresh cases of infection

New Delhi, September 10, 2020

India today recorded new highs of 1,172 more deaths due to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) and 95,735 fresh cases of infection as the deadly virus continued to spread and claim lives across the country.

With these, the death toll in the country has crossed the 75,000-mark to touch 75,062 while the total number of persons infected by the virus so far has climbed past 4.4 million to 4,465,863.

The previous high for the number of deaths due to COVID-19 in a single day in the country -- 1,133 -- was reported on September 8. The country reported 1,115 deaths yesterday.

The previous high as far as the number of new cases in a single day is concerned -- 90,802 -- was reported on September 7. The country registered 89,706 fresh cases of infection yesterday.

This is the third consecutive day that the country has reported more than 1,100 COVID-19 deaths in a single day.

It has reported a thousand-plus COVID deaths for nine consecutive days now, on 13 of the last 16 days and 16 of the last 31 days. It has reported more than 900 deaths on 26 of the last 29 days.

This is the 37th consecutive day that the country has reported more than 800 COVID deaths in a single day, the 43rd consecutive day that it has reported more than 700 deaths, the 49th consecutive day that it has reported more than 600 deaths and the 59th consecutive day that it has reported 500 or more deaths. It has reported more than 200 deaths each day since the beginning of June.

India has been reporting more new cases of infection than any other country for the past several days.

It has reported more than 90,000 new cases in a 24-hour period for three of the last five days and more than 80,000 cases for seven of the last eight days. It has now reported more than 75,000 cases on 14 of the last 15 days, more than 60,000 cases on 28 of the last 30 days and more than 50,000 new cases for the 42nd consecutive day today.

On the positive side, the number of patients who have recovered rose to 3,471,783 this morning.

The world has reported a total of more than 27.766 million cases of COVID-19 so far while the global death toll has crossed the 900,000-mark and stood at 902,468 this morning.

India is now placed second in the world in terms of the total number of cases of infection so far, behind the United States (more than 6.359 million cases) and ahead of Brazil (more than 4.197 million cases)

In terms of the number of deaths, the country ranks third after the US (190,815) and Brazil (128,539).