India records new high of 933 COVID deaths, 61,537 fresh cases of infection

New Delhi, August 8, 2020

India today recorded a new high of 933 deaths due to coronavirus (COVID-19), taking the toll to 42,518, and 61,537 fresh cases of infection, which raised the total so far to 2,088,611 as the deadly disease continued to spread in various parts of the country.

The previous high in terms of the number of deaths in a single day -- 904 -- was reported on August 6 while the highest number of new cases in a 24-hour period -- 62,538 -- was reported yesterday (August 7).

India is now placed third in the world in terms of the total number of COVID-19 cases, after the United States (4.941 million cases so far) and Brazil (2.962 million).

In terms of the number of deaths, India is in the fifth spot, after the US (161,347), Brazil (99,572), Mexico (51,311) and the United Kingdom (46,596).

This is the second time in three days that the country has reported more than 900 deaths in a single day, the fifth consecutive day it has reported more than 800 deaths, the 11th consecutive day that it has reported more than 700 deaths, the 18th consecutive day that it has reported more than 600 deaths and the 27th consecutive day that it has reported 500 or more deaths. It has reported more than 200 deaths each day since the beginning of June.

This is the second consecutive day that the country has reported more than 60,000 new cases in a 24-hour period and the 10th consecutive day that it has reported more than 50,000 cases.

On the positive side, the number of patients who have recovered continues to maintain an uptrend and stood at 1,427,005 this morning.

Figures released by the Union Ministry of Health & Family Welfare this morning showed that the 933 new deaths included 300 in the worst-hit state of Maharashtra, 119 in Tamil Nadu, 101 in Karnataka, 89 in Andhra Pradesh, 63 in Uttar Pradesh, 52 in West Bengal, 23 in Delhi, 22 each in Gujarat and Punjab, 16 in Madhya Pradesh, 14 each in Telangana and Uttarakhand, 13 in Jammu & Kashmir, 12 in Odisha, 10 each in Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan, nine in Haryana, six each in Assam, Bihar and Jharkhand, five each in Kerala and Puducherry, four in Goa, three each in Andaman & Nicobar Islands and Chandigarh, two each in Ladakh and Manipur and one each in Nagaland and Tripura.

No new deaths were reported today from Arunachal Pradesh, Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu, Himachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Sikkim and Uttarakhand.

Of the total of 42,518 deaths in India so far, Maharashtra accounts for the highest at 17,092, followed by 4,690 in Tamil Nadu, 4,082 in national capital Delhi, 2,998 in Karnataka, 2,605 in Gujarat, 1,981 in Uttar Pradesh, 1,954 in West Bengal, 1,842 in Andhra Pradesh, 962 in Madhya Pradesh, 767 in Rajasthan, 615 in Telangana, 539 in Punjab, 467 in Haryana, 449 in Jammu & Kashmir, 369 in Bihar, 247 in Odisha, 151 in Jharkhand, 132 in Assam, 112 in Uttarakhand, 102 in Kerala, 87 in Chhattisgarh, 75 in Puducherry, 70 in Goa, 37 in Tripura, 23 in Chandigarh, 19 in Andaman & Nicobar Islands, 14 in Himachal Pradesh, 10 in Manipur, nine in Ladakh, seven in Nagland, five in Meghalaya, three in Arunachal Pradesh, two in Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu, and one in Sikkim.