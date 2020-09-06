India records new high of 90,632 COVID-19 cases, 1,065 more deaths

New Delhi, September 6, 2020

India today recorded a new high of 90,632 fresh cases of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) infection and 1,065 more deaths as the deadly virus continued to spread and claim lives in different parts of the country.

With these, the total number of persons infected by the virus in the country so far has risen to 4,113,811 and the death toll has crossed the 70,000-mark to touch 70,626.

The highest number of deaths in a single day in the country -- 1,096 -- was reported on September 4.

The previous high in terms of new cases in a 24-hour period -- 86,432 -- was reported yesterday (September 5). This is the first time that the number of new cases has crossed the 90,000-mark.

The country has reported a thousand-plus COVID deaths for five consecutive days now, on 12 of the last 28 days and nine of the last 12 days. It has reported more than 900 deaths on 22 of the last 25 days.

This is the 33rd consecutive day that the country has reported more than 800 COVID deaths in a single day, the 39th consecutive day that it has reported more than 700 deaths, the 45th consecutive day that it has reported more than 600 deaths and the 55th consecutive day that it has reported 500 or more deaths. It has reported more than 200 deaths each day since the beginning of June.

India has been reporting more new cases of infection than any other country for the past several days. It has reported more than 80,000 cases in a 24-hour period for four days now, more than 75,000 cases on ten of the last 11 days, more than 60,000 cases on 24 of the last 26 days and more than 50,000 new cases for the 38th consecutive day today.

On the positive side, the number of patients who have recovered continues to show an uptrend. It crossed the 3-million mark last week and stood at 3,180,865 this morning.

The world has reported a total of more than 26.782 million cases of COVID-19 so far while the death toll stood at 878,237 this morning.

India is now placed third in the world both in terms of the total number of cases of infection and the number of deaths due to the virus.

In terms of the total number of cases, it ranks third after the United States (6.245 million cases so far) and Brazil (4.123 million).

In terms of the number of deaths, India ranks third after the US (188,514) and Brazi (125,521). Mexico, with 67,326 deaths so far, has moved down to the fourth spot.