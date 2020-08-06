India records new high of 904 COVID deaths, 56,282 fresh cases of infection

New Delhi, August 6, 2020

India today recorded a new high of 904 deaths due to coronavirus (COVID-19), taking the toll past the 40,000-mark to 40,699, and 56,282 fresh cases of infection, sending the total zooming to 1,964,536 as the deadly virus continued to spread in various parts of the country.

This is the first time that the country has reported more than 900 deaths in a single day. The previous high in terms of the number of deaths in a single day -- 857 -- was reported yesterday (August 5).

The highest number of new cases in a 24-hour period so far was reported on August 1 at 57,118.

India is now placed third in the world in terms of the total number of COVID-19 cases, after the United States (4.823 million cases so far) and Brazil (2.859 million).

In terms of the number of deaths, India in the fifth spot, after the US (158,249), Brazil (97,256), Mexico (49,698) and the United Kingdom (46,295).

This is the third consecutive day that the country has reported more than 800 deaths in a single day, the ninth consecutive day that it has reported more than 700 deaths, the 16th consecutive day that it has reported more than 600 deaths and the 25th consecutive day that it has reported 500 or more deaths. It has reported more than 200 deaths each day since the beginning of June.

This is also the eighth consecutive day that the country has reported more than 50,000 new cases in a 24-hour period, the 14th consecutive day that it has reported more than 45,000 new cases and the 22nd consecutive day that it has reported more than 30,000 new cases.

On the positive side, the number of patients who have recovered continues to maintain an uptrend and stood at 1,328,336 this morning, up 46,121 from yesterday, much more than the number of active cases, which stood at 595,501, up 9,257 from the previous day.

Figures released by the Union Ministry of Health & Family Welfare this morning showed that the 904 new deaths included a new high of 334 in the worst-hit state of Maharashtra, 112 in Tamil Nadu, 100 in Karnataka, 77 in Andhra Pradesh, 61 in West Bengal, 40 in Uttar Pradesh, 29 in Punjab, 23 in Gujarat, 17 in Madhya Pradesh, 13 each in Rajasthan and Telangana, 11 in Delhi, nine each in Jammu & Kashmir and Odisha, eight each in Bihar and Jharkhand, seven each in Haryana, Kerala and Puducherryy, six in Assam, four in Goa, three in Uttarakhand, two each in Andaman & Nicobar Islands and Chhattisgarh, and one each in Nagaland and Tripura.

No new deaths were reported today from Arunachal Pradesh, Chandigarh, Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu, Himachal Pradesh, Ladakh, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram and Sikkim.

Of the total of 40,699 deaths in India so far, Maharashtra accounts for the highest at 16,476, followed by 4,461 in Tamil Nadu, 4,044 in national capital Delhi, 2,804 in Karnataka, 2,556 in Gujarat, 1,857 in Uttar Pradesh, 1,846 in West Bengal, 1,681 in Andhra Pradesh, 929 in Madhya Pradesh, 745 in Rajasthan, 589 in Telangana, 491 in Punjab, 455 in Haryana, 426 in Jammu & Kashmir, 355 in Bihar, 225 in Odisha, 136 in Jharkhand, 121 in Assam, 98 in Uttarakhand, 94 in Kerala, 71 in Chhattisgarh, 65 in Puducherry, 64 in Goa, 31 in Tripura, 20 in Chandigarh, 14 each in Andaman & Nicobar Islands and Himachal Pradesh, seven each in Ladakh and Manipur, six in Nagland, five in Meghalaya, three in Arunachal Pradesh, two in Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu, and one in Sikkim.