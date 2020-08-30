India records new high of 78,761 fresh cases of COVID-19, adds 948 more deaths

New Delhi, August 30, 2020

India today recorded a new high of 78,761 fresh cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) and 948 more deaths in a surge over the last six days as the deadly virus continued to spread and claim lives in different parts of the country.

With these, the death toll in the country has risen to 63,498 and the total number of persons infected with the virus crossed the 3.5 million-mark to reach 3,542,733.

The country had recorded the highest number of deaths in a single day -- 1,092 -- on August 19. It reported 1,021 deaths yesterday.

The previous high in terms of the number of new cases in a 24-hour period -- 77,266-- was reported on August 28.

The 78,761 new cases of infection reported in India today is the highest for any country in the world, as it has been for the last few days.

The country has reported more than 900 deaths on 15 of the last 18 days. It has reported a thousand-plus deaths on seven of the last 21 days.

This is the 26th consecutive day that the country has reported more than 800 COVID deaths in a single day, the 32nd consecutive day that it has reported more than 700 deaths, the 38th consecutive day that it has reported more than 600 deaths and the 48th consecutive day that it has reported 500 or more deaths. It has reported more than 200 deaths each day since the beginning of June.

The country has reported more than 75,000 new cases of infection for four consecutive days now, more than 60,000 cases on 17 of the last 19 days and more than 50,000 new cases for the 31st consecutive day today.

On the positive side, the number of patients who have recovered continues to show an uptrend and stood at 2,713,933 this morning.

The world has reported a total of more than 24.917 million cases of COVID-19 and more than 841,549 deaths so far.

India is placed third in the world in terms of the total number of COVID-19 cases, after the United States (5.96 million cases so far) and Brazil (3.846 million).

In terms of the number of deaths, India is in the fourth spot, after the US (182,760), Brazil (120,262) and Mexico (63,819).