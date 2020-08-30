India records new high of 78,761 fresh cases of COVID-19, adds 948 more deaths

- Home
- National
- Business
- International
- Sports
- People
- Arts & Entertainment
- Lifestyle
- More
- All Stories
New Delhi, August 30, 2020
India today recorded a new high of 78,761 fresh cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) and 948 more deaths in a surge over the last six days as the deadly virus continued to spread and claim lives in different parts of the country.
With these, the death toll in the country has risen to 63,498 and the total number of persons infected with the virus crossed the 3.5 million-mark to reach 3,542,733.
The country had recorded the highest number of deaths in a single day -- 1,092 -- on August 19. It reported 1,021 deaths yesterday.
The previous high in terms of the number of new cases in a 24-hour period -- 77,266-- was reported on August 28.
The 78,761 new cases of infection reported in India today is the highest for any country in the world, as it has been for the last few days.
The country has reported more than 900 deaths on 15 of the last 18 days. It has reported a thousand-plus deaths on seven of the last 21 days.
This is the 26th consecutive day that the country has reported more than 800 COVID deaths in a single day, the 32nd consecutive day that it has reported more than 700 deaths, the 38th consecutive day that it has reported more than 600 deaths and the 48th consecutive day that it has reported 500 or more deaths. It has reported more than 200 deaths each day since the beginning of June.
The country has reported more than 75,000 new cases of infection for four consecutive days now, more than 60,000 cases on 17 of the last 19 days and more than 50,000 new cases for the 31st consecutive day today.
On the positive side, the number of patients who have recovered continues to show an uptrend and stood at 2,713,933 this morning.
The world has reported a total of more than 24.917 million cases of COVID-19 and more than 841,549 deaths so far.
India is placed third in the world in terms of the total number of COVID-19 cases, after the United States (5.96 million cases so far) and Brazil (3.846 million).
In terms of the number of deaths, India is in the fourth spot, after the US (182,760), Brazil (120,262) and Mexico (63,819).
Figures released by the Union Ministry of Health & Family Welfare this morning showed that the 948 new deaths included 328 in Maharashtra, the worst-hit state in India, followed by 115 in Karnataka, 87 in Tamil Nadu, 82 in Andhra Pradesh, 62 in Uttar Pradesh, 53 in West Bengal, 41 in Punjab, 22 in Madhya Pradesh, 16 in Jharkhand, 15 in Delhi, 14 in Odisha,13 each in Gujarat and Rajasthan, 12 in Puducherry, 11 each in Chhattisgarh and Uttarakhand, ten in Telangana, nine in Haryana, seven in Jammu & Kashmir, six in Kerala, four each in Ladakh and Tripura, three each in Assam, Bihar and Goa, two in Andaman & Nicobar Islands, and one each in Himachal Pradesh and Manipur.
No new deaths were reported today from Arunachal Pradesh, Chandigarh, Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu, Meghalaya, Nagaland and Sikkim.
Of the total of 63,498 deaths in India so far, Maharashtra accounts for the highest at 24,103, followed by 7,137 in Tamil Nadu, 5,483 in Karnataka, 4,404 in national capital Delhi, 3,796 in Andhra Pradesh, 3,356 in Uttar Pradesh, 3,126 in West Bengal, 2,989 in Gujarat, 1,348 in Punjab, 1,345 in Madhya Pradesh, 1,030 in Rajasthan, 818 in Telangana, 685 in Jammu and Kashmir, 670 in Haryana, 561 in Bihar, 470 in Odisha, 397 in Jharkhand, 289 in Assam, 280 in Kerala, 262 in Chhattisgarh, 250 in Uttarakhand, 211 in Puducherry, 178 in Goa, 98 in Tripura, 45 in Chandigarh, 44 in Andaman & Nicobar Islands, 34 in Himachal Pradesh, 32 in Ladakh, 28 in Manipur, ten in Meghalaya, nine in Nagaland, five in Arunachal Pradesh, three in Sikkim and two in Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu.
Mizoram has not reported any COVID deaths so far while Lakshadweep Islands have not reported any cases of infection until now.
The total of 3,542,733 cases so far includes the 63,498 patients who have died as well as 2,713,933 patients who have recovered, which means that the number of active cases in the country stood at 765,302 as of this morning, up 12,878 from yesterday.
The number of patients who have recovered has increased by 64,935 since yesterday and the recovery rate stood at 76.60%, according to the data.
NNN