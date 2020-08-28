India records new high of 77,266 fresh COVID-19 cases, 1,057 deaths

- Home
New Delhi, August 28, 2020
India today recorded a new high of 77,266 fresh cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) infection and 1,057 more deaths in a surge over the last four days as the deadly virus continued to spread and claim lives in different parts of the country.
With these, the death toll in the country has risen to 61,529 and the total number of persons infected with the virus so far has increased to 3,387,500.
The country had recorded the highest number of deaths in a single day -- 1,092 -- on August 19. It reported 1,023 deaths yesterday.
The previous high in terms of the number of new cases in a 24-hour period -- 75,760 -- was reported yesterday (August 27).
This is the third consecutive day and the sixth day in the last 19 days that India has reported thousand-plus deaths in a single day. It has reported more than 900 deaths on 13 of the last 16 days.
This is the 24th consecutive day that the country has reported more than 800 COVID deaths in a single day, the 30 consecutive day that it has reported more than 700 deaths, the 36th consecutive day that it has reported more than 600 deaths and the 46th consecutive day that it has reported 500 or more deaths. It has reported more than 200 deaths each day since the beginning of June.
The country has reported more than 75,000 new cases of infection for two consecutive days now, more than 60,000 cases on 15 of the last 17 days and more than 50,000 new cases for the 29th consecutive day today.
On the positive side, the number of patients who have recovered continues to show an uptrend and stood at 2,583,948 this morning.
The world has reported a total of more than 24.452 million cases of COVID-19 and more than 831,586 deaths so far.
India is placed third in the world in terms of the total number of COVID-19 cases, after the United States (5.867 million cases so far) and Brazil (3.761 million).
In terms of the number of deaths, India is in the fourth spot, after the US (180,824), Brazil (118,649) and Mexico (62,594).
Figures released by the Union Ministry of Health & Family Welfare this morning showed that the 1,057 new deaths included 355 in Maharashtra, the worst-hit state in India, followed by 141 in Karnataka, 109 in Tamil Nadu, 92 in Andhra Pradesh, 68 in Uttar Pradesh, 53 in West Bengal, 37 in Punjab, 24 in Madhya Pradesh, 22 in Delhi, 17 in Gujarat, 14 each in Chhattisgarh and Jammu & Kashmir, 13 in Rajasthan, 12 in Haryana, 11 each in Jharkhand and Telangana, ten each in Kerala and Puducherry, nine in Uttarakhand, eight in Bihar, seven in Odisha, six in Goa, four each in Assam and Tripura, two each in Chandigarh and Ladakh, and one each in Andaman & Nicobar Islands and Himachal Pradesh.
No new deaths were reported today from Arunachal Pradesh, Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland and Sikkim.
Of the total of 61,529 deaths in India so far, Maharashtra accounts for the highest at 23,444, followed by 6,948 in Tamil Nadu, 5,232 in Karnataka, 4,369 in national capital Delhi, 3,633 in Andhra Pradesh, 3,217 in Uttar Pradesh, 3,017 in West Bengal, 2,962 in Gujarat, 1,306 in Madhya Pradesh, 1,256 in Punjab, 1,005 in Rajasthan, 799 in Telangana, 671 in Jammu and Kashmir, 646 in Haryana, 538 in Bihar, 448 in Odisha, 373 in Jharkhand, 278 in Assam, 267 in Kerala, 245 in Chhattisgarh, 228 in Uttarakhand, 190 in Puducherry, 171 in Goa, 89 in Tripura, 43 in Chandigarh, 42 in Andaman & Nicobar Islands, 33 in Himachal Pradesh, 27 in Ladakh, 25 in Manipur, nine in Nagaland, eight in Meghalaya, five in Arunachal Pradesh, three in Sikkim and two in Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu.
Mizoram has not reported any COVID deaths so far while Lakshadweep Islands have not reported any cases of infection until now.
The total of 3,387,500 cases so far includes the 61,529 patients who have died as well as 2,583,948 patients who have recovered, which means that the number of active cases in the country stood at 742,023 as of this morning, up 16,032 from yesterday.
The number of patients who have recovered has increased by 60,177 since yesterday and the recovery rate stood at 76.27%, according to the data.
