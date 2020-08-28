India records new high of 77,266 fresh COVID-19 cases, 1,057 deaths

New Delhi, August 28, 2020

India today recorded a new high of 77,266 fresh cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) infection and 1,057 more deaths in a surge over the last four days as the deadly virus continued to spread and claim lives in different parts of the country.

With these, the death toll in the country has risen to 61,529 and the total number of persons infected with the virus so far has increased to 3,387,500.

The country had recorded the highest number of deaths in a single day -- 1,092 -- on August 19. It reported 1,023 deaths yesterday.

The previous high in terms of the number of new cases in a 24-hour period -- 75,760 -- was reported yesterday (August 27).

This is the third consecutive day and the sixth day in the last 19 days that India has reported thousand-plus deaths in a single day. It has reported more than 900 deaths on 13 of the last 16 days.

This is the 24th consecutive day that the country has reported more than 800 COVID deaths in a single day, the 30 consecutive day that it has reported more than 700 deaths, the 36th consecutive day that it has reported more than 600 deaths and the 46th consecutive day that it has reported 500 or more deaths. It has reported more than 200 deaths each day since the beginning of June.

The country has reported more than 75,000 new cases of infection for two consecutive days now, more than 60,000 cases on 15 of the last 17 days and more than 50,000 new cases for the 29th consecutive day today.

On the positive side, the number of patients who have recovered continues to show an uptrend and stood at 2,583,948 this morning.

The world has reported a total of more than 24.452 million cases of COVID-19 and more than 831,586 deaths so far.

India is placed third in the world in terms of the total number of COVID-19 cases, after the United States (5.867 million cases so far) and Brazil (3.761 million).

In terms of the number of deaths, India is in the fourth spot, after the US (180,824), Brazil (118,649) and Mexico (62,594).