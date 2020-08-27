India records new high of 75,760 fresh COVID-19 cases, 1,023 deaths

New Delhi, August 27, 2020

India today recorded a new high of 75,760 fresh cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) infection and 1,023 more deaths in a surge over the last three days as the deadly virus continued to spread and claim lives in different parts of the country.

With these, the death toll in the country has crossed the 60,000-mark to touch 60,472 and the total number of persons infected with the virus so far has gone past the 3.3 million-mark to reach 3,310,234.

The country had recorded the highest number of deaths in a single day -- 1,092 -- on August 19. It reported 1,059 deaths yesterday after recording less than 900 deaths on the previous two days.

The previous high in terms of the number of new cases in a 24-hour period -- 69,878 -- was reported on August 22. The country had reported 67,151 fresh cases of infection yesterday.

India has reported a thousand-plus deaths on five of the last 18 days and more than 900 deaths on 12 of the last 15 days.

This is the 23nd consecutive day that the country has reported more than 800 COVID deaths in a single day, the 29th consecutive day that it has reported more than 700 deaths, the 35th consecutive day that it has reported more than 600 deaths and the 45th consecutive day that it has reported 500 or more deaths. It has reported more than 200 deaths each day since the beginning of June.

The country has reported more than 60,000 new cases of infection on 14 of the last 16 days and more than 50,000 new cases for the 28th consecutive day today.

On the positive side, the number of patients who have recovered continues to show an uptrend and stood at 2,523,771 this morning.

The world has reported a total of more than 24.099 million cases of COVID-19 and more than 824,664 deaths so far.

India is placed third in the world in terms of the total number of COVID-19 cases, after the United States (5.821 million cases so far) and Brazil (3.717 million).

In terms of the number of deaths, India is in the fourth spot, after the US (179,708), Brazil (117,665) and Mexico (62,076).