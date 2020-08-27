India records new high of 75,760 fresh COVID-19 cases, 1,023 deaths

- Home
New Delhi, August 27, 2020
India today recorded a new high of 75,760 fresh cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) infection and 1,023 more deaths in a surge over the last three days as the deadly virus continued to spread and claim lives in different parts of the country.
With these, the death toll in the country has crossed the 60,000-mark to touch 60,472 and the total number of persons infected with the virus so far has gone past the 3.3 million-mark to reach 3,310,234.
The country had recorded the highest number of deaths in a single day -- 1,092 -- on August 19. It reported 1,059 deaths yesterday after recording less than 900 deaths on the previous two days.
The previous high in terms of the number of new cases in a 24-hour period -- 69,878 -- was reported on August 22. The country had reported 67,151 fresh cases of infection yesterday.
India has reported a thousand-plus deaths on five of the last 18 days and more than 900 deaths on 12 of the last 15 days.
This is the 23nd consecutive day that the country has reported more than 800 COVID deaths in a single day, the 29th consecutive day that it has reported more than 700 deaths, the 35th consecutive day that it has reported more than 600 deaths and the 45th consecutive day that it has reported 500 or more deaths. It has reported more than 200 deaths each day since the beginning of June.
The country has reported more than 60,000 new cases of infection on 14 of the last 16 days and more than 50,000 new cases for the 28th consecutive day today.
On the positive side, the number of patients who have recovered continues to show an uptrend and stood at 2,523,771 this morning.
The world has reported a total of more than 24.099 million cases of COVID-19 and more than 824,664 deaths so far.
India is placed third in the world in terms of the total number of COVID-19 cases, after the United States (5.821 million cases so far) and Brazil (3.717 million).
In terms of the number of deaths, India is in the fourth spot, after the US (179,708), Brazil (117,665) and Mexico (62,076).
Figures released by the Union Ministry of Health & Family Welfare this morning showed that the 1,023 new deaths included 295 in Maharashtra, the worst-hit state in India, followed by 133 in Karnataka, 118 in Tamil Nadu, 90 in Uttar Pradesh, 81 in Andhra Pradesh, 55 in West Bengal, 41 in Punjab, 19 in Jammu & Kashmir, 17 each in Delhi, Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh, 15 in Jharkhand, 14 in Assam, 13 each in Kerala and Odisha, 12 in Rajasthan, 11 each in Bihar and Haryana, ten in Chhattisgarh, eight each in Goa, Puducherry and Telangana, six in Uttarakhand, four in Andaman & Nicobar Islands, two in Himachal Pradesh, and one each in Chandigarh, Ladakh and Manipur.
No new deaths were reported today from Arunachal Pradesh, Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland and Sikkim.
Of the total of 60,472 deaths in India so far, Maharashtra accounts for the highest at 23,089, followed by 6,839 in Tamil Nadu, 5,091 in Karnataka, 4,347 in national capital Delhi, 3,541 in Andhra Pradesh, 3,149 in Uttar Pradesh, 2,964 in West Bengal, 2,945 in Gujarat, 1,282 in Madhya Pradesh, 1,219 in Punjab, 992 in Rajasthan, 788 in Telangana, 657 in Jammu and Kashmir, 634 in Haryana, 530 in Bihar, 441 in Odisha, 362 in Jharkhand, 274 in Assam, 257 in Kerala, 231 in Chhattisgarh, 219 in Uttarakhand, 180 in Puducherry, 165 in Goa, 85 in Tripura, 41 each Andaman & Nicobar Islands and Chandigarh, 32 in Himachal Pradesh, 25 each in Ladakh and Manipur, nine in Nagaland, eight in Meghalaya, five in Arunachal Pradesh, three in Sikkim and two in Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu.
Mizoram has not reported any COVID deaths so far while Lakshadweep Islands have not reported any cases of infection until now.
The total of 3,310,234 cases so far includes the 60,472 patients who have died as well as 2,523,771 patients who have recovered, which means that the number of active cases in the country stood at 725,991 as of this morning, up 18,724 from yesterday.
The number of patients who have recovered has increased by 56,013 since yesterday and the recovery rate stood at 76.24%, according to the data.
