India records new high of 1,133 COVID-19 deaths, 75,809 fresh cases of infection

New Delhi, September 8, 2020

India today reported a new high of 1,133 deaths due to novel coronavirus (COVID-19) and 75,809 fresh cases of infection as the deadly virus continued to spread and claim lives in various states across the country.

With these, the death toll in the country has risen past 72,000 to touch 72,775 while the total number of persons infected by the virus so far has climbed to 4,280,422.

The previous high in terms of the number of deaths in a single day in the country -- 1,096 -- was reported on September 4. The country reported 1,016 deaths yesterday.

The number of new cases reported in the previous 24 hours today was much lower than the peak of 90,802 reported yesterday.

This is the first time that the country has reported more than 1,100 COVID-19 deaths in a single day. It has reported a thousand-plus COVID deaths for seven consecutive days now, on 11 of the last 14 days and 14 of the last 30 days. It has reported more than 900 deaths on 24 of the last 27 days.

This is the 35th consecutive day that the country has reported more than 800 COVID deaths in a single day, the 41st consecutive day that it has reported more than 700 deaths, the 47th consecutive day that it has reported more than 600 deaths and the 57th consecutive day that it has reported 500 or more deaths. It has reported more than 200 deaths each day since the beginning of June.

India has been reporting more new cases of infection than any other country for the past several days.

It had reported more than 90,000 new cases in a 24-hour period for two consecutive days and 80,000 cases for four days in a row till yesterday. It has now reported more than 75,000 cases on 12 of the last 13 days, more than 60,000 cases on 26 of the last 28 days and more than 50,000 new cases for the 40th consecutive day today.

On the positive side, the number of patients who have recovered continued to show an uptrend and stood at 3,323,950 this morning.