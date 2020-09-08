India records new high of 1,133 COVID-19 deaths, 75,809 fresh cases of infection

- Home
New Delhi, September 8, 2020
India today reported a new high of 1,133 deaths due to novel coronavirus (COVID-19) and 75,809 fresh cases of infection as the deadly virus continued to spread and claim lives in various states across the country.
With these, the death toll in the country has risen past 72,000 to touch 72,775 while the total number of persons infected by the virus so far has climbed to 4,280,422.
The previous high in terms of the number of deaths in a single day in the country -- 1,096 -- was reported on September 4. The country reported 1,016 deaths yesterday.
The number of new cases reported in the previous 24 hours today was much lower than the peak of 90,802 reported yesterday.
This is the first time that the country has reported more than 1,100 COVID-19 deaths in a single day. It has reported a thousand-plus COVID deaths for seven consecutive days now, on 11 of the last 14 days and 14 of the last 30 days. It has reported more than 900 deaths on 24 of the last 27 days.
This is the 35th consecutive day that the country has reported more than 800 COVID deaths in a single day, the 41st consecutive day that it has reported more than 700 deaths, the 47th consecutive day that it has reported more than 600 deaths and the 57th consecutive day that it has reported 500 or more deaths. It has reported more than 200 deaths each day since the beginning of June.
India has been reporting more new cases of infection than any other country for the past several days.
It had reported more than 90,000 new cases in a 24-hour period for two consecutive days and 80,000 cases for four days in a row till yesterday. It has now reported more than 75,000 cases on 12 of the last 13 days, more than 60,000 cases on 26 of the last 28 days and more than 50,000 new cases for the 40th consecutive day today.
On the positive side, the number of patients who have recovered continued to show an uptrend and stood at 3,323,950 this morning.
The world has reported a total of more than 27.256 million cases of COVID-19 so far while the death toll stood at 891,308 this morning.
India is now placed second in the world in terms of the total number of cases of infection so far, behind the United States (more than 6.3 million cases) and ahead of Brazil (more than 4.147 million cases)
In terms of the number of deaths, the country ranks third after the US (189,206) and Brazil (126,960).
Figures released by the Union Ministry of Health & Family Welfare this morning showed that the 1,133 new deaths reported in India included a record 423 in Maharashtra, the worst-hit state in India. The number is the highest for any state in India so far.
This was followed by 141 deaths in Karnataka, 89 in Tamil Nadu, 70 in Andhra Pradesh, 61 in Punjab, 58 in West Bengal, 56 in Uttar Pradesh, 32 in Delhi, 23 in Haryana, 17 each in in Jammu & Kashmir and Madhya Pradesh, 15 each in Chhattisgarh and Gujarat, 14 in Rajasthan, 13 in Jharkhand, 12 in Kerala, 11 each in Bihar, Puducherry and Telangana, ten each in Assam and Odisha, nine in Goa, seven in Uttarakhand, three each in Chandigarh and Tripura, and one each in Himachal Pradesh and Meghalaya.
No new deaths were reported today from Andaman & Nicobar Islands, Arunachal Pradesh, Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu, Ladakh, Manipur, Nagaland and Sikkim.
Of the total of 72,775 deaths in India so far, Maharashtra accounts for the highest at 27,027, followed by 7,925 in Tamil Nadu, 6,534 in Karnataka, 4,599 in national capital Delhi, 4,487 in Andhra Pradesh, 3,976 in Uttar Pradesh, 3,620 in West Bengal, 3,120 in Gujarat, 1,923 in Punjab, 1,589 in Madhya Pradesh, 1,151 in Rajasthan, 906 in Telangana, 829 in Haryana, 801 in Jammu and Kashmir, 761 in Bihar, 556 in Odisha, 482 in Jharkhand, 395 in Chhattisgarh, 370 in Assam, 359 in Kerala, 348 in Uttarakhand, 325 in Puducherry, 245 in Goa, 152 in Tripura, 74 in Chandigarh, 56 in Himachal Pradesh, 50 in Andaman & Nicobar Islands, 38 in Manipur, 35 in Ladakh, 17 in Meghalaya, ten in Nagaland, eight in Arunachal Pradesh, five in Sikkim and two in Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu.
Mizoram has not reported any COVID deaths so far while Lakshadweep Islands have not reported any cases of infection until now.
The total of 4,280,422 cases so far includes the 72,775 patients who have died as well as the 3,323,950 patients who have recovered, which means that the number of active cases in the country stood at 883,697 as of this morning, up 1,155 from yesterday.
The number of patients who have recovered has increased by 73,521 since yesterday and the recovery rate stood at 77.65%, according to the data.
