India records new high of 1,007 COVID deaths, 62,064 fresh cases of infection

New Delhi, August 10, 2020

India today reported a new high of 1,007 deaths due to coronavirus (COVID-19) taking the toll to 44,386, and 62,064 fresh cases of infection, which has pushed the total past 2.2 million to 2,215,074 so far, as the deadly virus continued to spread in various parts of the country.

The previous high in terms of deaths in a single day -- 933 -- was reported on August 8, while the highest number of new cases in a 24-hour period -- 64,399 -- was reported yesterday (August 9).

India is placed third in the world in terms of the total number of COVID-19 cases, after the United States (5.044 million cases so far) and Brazil (3.035 million).

In terms of the number of deaths, India is in the fifth spot, after the US (162,938), Brazil (101,049), Mexico (52,298) and the United Kingdom (46,659).

This is the first time that the country has reported more than 1,000 COVID deaths in a single day, the seventh consecutive day that the country has reported more than 800 COVID deaths in a single day, the 13th consecutive day that it has reported more than 700 deaths, the 20th consecutive day that it has reported more than 600 deaths and the 29th consecutive day that it has reported 500 or more deaths. It has reported more than 200 deaths each day since the beginning of June.

This is the fourth consecutive day that the country has reported more than 60,000 new cases in a 24-hour period and the 12th consecutive day that it has reported more than 50,000 cases.

On the positive side, the number of patients who have recovered continues to maintain an uptrend and stood at 1,535,743 this morning.

Figures released by the Union Ministry of Health & Family Welfare this morning showed that the 1,007 new deaths included a record 390 in the worst-hit state of Maharashtra -- the highest in a single day for any state in India.

This was followed by 119 deaths in Tamil Nadu, 107 in Karnataka, 97 in Andhra Pradesh, 54 in West Bengal, 41 in Uttar Pradesh, 24 each in Gujarat and Punjab, 22 in Jharkhand, 19 in Madhya Pradesh, 13 each in Delhi, Jammu & Kashmir and Odisha, 11 in Rajasthan, ten in Telangana, nine in Haryana, eight in Uttarakhand, seven each in Chhattisgarh and Puducherry, five each in Assam and Bihar, three in Goa, two in Kerala, one each in Chandigarh, Himachal Pradesh, Nagaland and Tripura

No new deaths were reported today from Andaman & Nicobar Islands, Arunachal Pradesh, Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu, Ladakh, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland and Sikkim.

Of the total of 44,386 deaths in India so far, Maharashtra accounts for the highest at 17,757, followed by 4,927 in Tamil Nadu, 4,111 in national capital Delhi, 3,198 in Karnataka, 2,652 in Gujarat, 2,069 in Uttar Pradesh, 2,059 in West Bengal, 2,036 in Andhra Pradesh, 996 in Madhya Pradesh, 789 in Rajasthan, 637 in Telangana, 586 in Punjab, 483 in Haryana, 472 in Jammu & Kashmir, 387 in Bihar, 272 in Odisha, 177 in Jharkhand, 145 in Assam, 125 in Uttarakhand, 108 in Kerala, 96 in Chhattisgarh, 87 in Puducherry, 75 in Goa, 42 in Tripura, 25 in Chandigarh, 20 in Andaman & Nicobar Islands, 15 in Himachal Pradesh, 11 in Manipur, nine in Ladakh, eight in Nagland, six in Meghalaya, three in Arunachal Pradesh, two in Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu, and one in Sikkim.