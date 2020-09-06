India records highest ever single-day recoveries of COVID-19 patients

New Delhi, September 6, 2020

The spike in the daily count of COVID-19 patients making a full recovery continued for the second successive day today with India clocking a record recovery of more than 70,000 patients in a single day.

As many as 73,642 patients have recovered and been discharged from either home/facility isolation or hospitals in the last 24 hours. The total numbers of recoveries have reached nearly 32 lakh (31,80,865), an official press release said.

With this surge in numbers of patients making a recovery on a daily basis, India’s Recovery Rate has been further pushed upwards to 77.32%, it said.

"Sustained efforts by the Centre and State/UT governments have substantially resulted in a higher number of people getting identified at an early stage for the infection through very high levels of testing.

"This has enabled their timely treatment, guided by the Standard Treatment Protocol for both home/facility isolation and hospitalisation. The Centre, in collaboration with AIIMS, New Delhi has led the process of continuous upgradation of clinical management skills of the ICU doctors in the dedicated COVID hospitals across the country," the release said.

"These measures have resulted in saving more lives. India’s Case Fatality Rate, one of the lowest globally, continues to further compress. It was pegged at 1.72% today.

"This has also ensured that the active caseload (8,62,320) accounts for merely 20.96% of the total positive cases so far," the release added.

NNN