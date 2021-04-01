India records big jump in COVID-19 numbers at 459 deaths, 72,330 new cases

New Delhi, April 1, 2021

India today reported a big jump in the daily COVID-19 numbers with 459 deaths and 72,330 new cases of infection in the last 24 hours as the continuing spiral in fresh cases in Maharashtra and some other States continued to be a major cause of concern.

At 459, the number of deaths reported today is significantly higher than the 354 recorded yesterday. It is also the highest since December 6, 2020 when 482 deaths were registered.

The number of fresh cases of infection registered today, at 72,330, is markedly higher than the 53,480 logged yesterday. It is the highest since October 11, 2020 when 74,383 cases were recorded.

Of the 72,330 new cases of infection reported in India in the last 24 hours, Maharashtra -- the worst-hit State -- accounted for 39,554.

The State also accounted for 227 of the 459 deaths reported in the country in the last 24 hours.

With the latest numbers put out by the Union Ministry of Health & Family Welfare this morning, the death toll in the country so far has risen to 162,927 while the total number of cases of infection, since the first case was registered in late January last year, has climbed to 12,221,665.

The number of those who have recovered from COVID-19 rose to 11,474,683 as of this morning, up 40,382 from yesterday. The recovery rate has fallen to 93.88% from 94.11% yesterday.

The number of active cases went up by 31,489 in the last 24 hours to 584,055 -- the highest since October 30, 2020, when it had stood at 594,386.

The active caseload has been rising after February 12 this year, when it had touched its lowest mark of 135,926 in recent months.

The highest number of deaths due to COVID-19 in a single day in the country -- 1,290 -- was reported on September 16 last year. The highest number of fresh cases of infection in a 24-hour period -- 97,894 -- was reported on September 17 last year.

The world has reported a total of 128.822 million cases of COVID-19 so far while the global death toll has climbed past 2.815 million as of this morning, according to data compiled by the Johns Hopkins University in the United States, which is tracking the pandemic.

India is now placed third in the world in terms of the total number of cases of infection so far, behind the United States (more than 30.459 million cases) and Brazil (more than 12.748 million cases).

In terms of the number of deaths, the country now ranks fourth after the US (552,038), Brazil (321,515) and Mexico (203,210).

