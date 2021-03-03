India records 98 COVID-19 deaths, 14,989 new cases of infection

New Delhi, March 3, 2021

India today recorded 98 deaths due to the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) and 14,989 new cases of infection in the last 24 hours as some parts of the country continued to witness a spike in the number of cases.

The number of deaths in a single day has remained below the 100-mark and the number of new cases below the 15,000-mark for the second day today.

With the latest numbers put out by the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, the death toll so far has risen to 157,346 while the total number of cases of infection in the country, since the first case was registered in late January last year, has risen to 11,139,516.

The number of deaths in a 24-hour period has remained below 200 for 42 consecutive days now. It has fallen below the 100-mark 16 times in the past 30 days.

The number of new cases of infection in a day remained below 20,000 for the 50th consecutive day today. It has fallen below 10,000 five times in the last 36 days.

The number of those who have recovered from COVID-19 rose to 10,812,044 as of this morning, up 13,123 from yesterday, making for a recovery rate of 97.06%.

The number of active cases went up by 1,768 in the last 24 hours to 170,126.

The highest number of deaths due to COVID-19 in a single day in the country -- 1,290 -- was reported on September 16 last year. India had reported 91 deaths yesterday.

The highest number of fresh cases of infection in a 24-hour period -- 97,894 -- was reported on September 17. The country had recorded 12,286 new cases of infection yesterday.

The world has reported a total of 114.749 million cases of COVID-19 so far while the global death toll has climbed past 2.549 million as of this morning, according to data compiled by the Johns Hopkins University in the United States, which is tracking the pandemic.

India is placed second in the world in terms of the total number of cases of infection so far, behind the United States (more than 28.718 million cases) and ahead of Brazil (more than 10.646 million cases).

In terms of the number of deaths, the country now ranks fourth after the US (516,476), Brazil (257,361) and Mexico (187,187).

