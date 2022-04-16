India records 975 fresh cases of COVID-19 infection, four deaths in last 24 hours

New Delhi, April 16, 2022

India on Saturday recorded 975 fresh cases of COVID-19 infection and four deaths in the last 24 hours as the spread of the coronavirus pandemic maintained a decelerating trend across the country.

The country had on Friday logged 949 new cases of COVID-19 infection and six deaths.

The number of new cases stayed below the 1,000-mark for the second consecutive day today.

With the latest data released by the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare (MoHFW) this morning, the death toll in the country from COVID-19 so far has gone up to 521,747 today.

The total number of cases of infection till now, since the first cases of COVID-19 were reported in India in late January 2020, rose to 43,040,947 today.

The number of those who have recovered from COVID-19 in the country went up to 42,507,834 today, up 796 from yesterday. The recovery rate stood at 98.76%.

The number of active cases of COVID-19 in the country, however, rose for the third consecutive day today, going up by 175 to 11,366.

Meanwhile, the number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has crossed 186.38 crore today, including 6.89 lakh doses given in the last 24 hours.

The Daily Positivity Rate stood at 0.32% and the Weekly Positivity Rate at 0.26%.

A total of 83.14 crore COVID-19 tests have been conducted so far in the country, including 3 lakh tests done in the last 24 hours.

NNN