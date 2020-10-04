India records 940 more COVID-19 deaths, 75,829 new cases of infection

New Delhi, October 4, 2020

In significantly lower numbers, India today reported 940 more deaths due to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) and 75,829 fresh cases of infection.

With these, the death toll so far due to the disease increased to 101,782 while the total number of cases of infection has crossed the 6.5-million mark to reach 6,549,373 since the first case was reported in the country in late January this year.

On the positive side, the number of those who have recovered from COVID-19 continued to increase and had crossed the 5.5-million mark to stand at 5,509,966 as of this morning.

The number of active cases has gone down by 7,371 since yesterday to 937,625.

India is now the top country in terms of COVID-19 recoveries and accounts for about one-fifth of the total global recoveries.

The highest number of deaths due to COVID-19 in a single day in the country -- 1,290 -- was reported on September 16. India had reported 1,069 deaths yesterday.

The highest number of fresh cases of infection in a 24-hour period -- 97,894 -- was reported on September 17. The country had recorded 79.476 new cases yesterday.

This is the second time in six days that the country has reported less than 1,000 deaths in a single day and the third time in six days that it has recorded less than 80,000 fresh cases of infection in a 24-hour period.

The country has reported more than 1,200 deaths in a 24-hour period four times in the past 24 days. It has registered more than 1,100 deaths on 18 of the last 27 days and a thousand-plus deaths for 31 of the last 34 days.

India, which has been recording more fresh cases of infection than any other country for the past several days, has reported more than 90,000 new cases in a 24-hour period for 12 of the last 29 days and more than 80,000 cases for 27 of the last 32 days. It has reported more than 75,000 cases on 37 of the last 39 days, more than 60,000 cases on 53 of the last 54 days and more than 50,000 new cases for the 66th consecutive day today.

The world has reported a total of more than 34.797 million cases of COVID-19 so far while the global death toll has increased to 1,031,576 this morning, according to data compiled by the Johns Hopkins University in the United States, which is tracking the pandemic.

India is placed second in the world in terms of the total number of cases of infection so far, behind the United States (more than 7.379 million cases) and ahead of Brazil (more than 4.88 million cases).

In terms of the number of deaths, the country ranks third after the US (209,335) and Brazil (145,388).