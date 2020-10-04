India records 940 more COVID-19 deaths, 75,829 new cases of infection

- Home
Total cases cross 6.5 million, recoveries rise past 5.5 million, active cases fall to to 937,625
New Delhi, October 4, 2020
In significantly lower numbers, India today reported 940 more deaths due to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) and 75,829 fresh cases of infection.
With these, the death toll so far due to the disease increased to 101,782 while the total number of cases of infection has crossed the 6.5-million mark to reach 6,549,373 since the first case was reported in the country in late January this year.
On the positive side, the number of those who have recovered from COVID-19 continued to increase and had crossed the 5.5-million mark to stand at 5,509,966 as of this morning.
The number of active cases has gone down by 7,371 since yesterday to 937,625.
India is now the top country in terms of COVID-19 recoveries and accounts for about one-fifth of the total global recoveries.
The highest number of deaths due to COVID-19 in a single day in the country -- 1,290 -- was reported on September 16. India had reported 1,069 deaths yesterday.
The highest number of fresh cases of infection in a 24-hour period -- 97,894 -- was reported on September 17. The country had recorded 79.476 new cases yesterday.
This is the second time in six days that the country has reported less than 1,000 deaths in a single day and the third time in six days that it has recorded less than 80,000 fresh cases of infection in a 24-hour period.
The country has reported more than 1,200 deaths in a 24-hour period four times in the past 24 days. It has registered more than 1,100 deaths on 18 of the last 27 days and a thousand-plus deaths for 31 of the last 34 days.
India, which has been recording more fresh cases of infection than any other country for the past several days, has reported more than 90,000 new cases in a 24-hour period for 12 of the last 29 days and more than 80,000 cases for 27 of the last 32 days. It has reported more than 75,000 cases on 37 of the last 39 days, more than 60,000 cases on 53 of the last 54 days and more than 50,000 new cases for the 66th consecutive day today.
The world has reported a total of more than 34.797 million cases of COVID-19 so far while the global death toll has increased to 1,031,576 this morning, according to data compiled by the Johns Hopkins University in the United States, which is tracking the pandemic.
India is placed second in the world in terms of the total number of cases of infection so far, behind the United States (more than 7.379 million cases) and ahead of Brazil (more than 4.88 million cases).
In terms of the number of deaths, the country ranks third after the US (209,335) and Brazil (145,388).
Figures released this morning by the Union Ministry of Health & Family Welfare showed that the 940 new deaths reported in India today included as many as 278 in Maharashtra, the worst-affected state in the country, and 100 in Karnataka.
They were followed by 65 deaths in Tamil Nadu, 62 in West Bengal, 61 in Punjab, 60 in Uttar Pradesh, 41 in Andhra Pradesh, 34 in Delhi, 29 in Chhattisgarh, 27 in Madhya Pradesh, 25 in Haryana, 22 in Kerala, 19 in Jammu & Kashmir, 17 in Odisha, 14 each in Assam and Rajasthan, 12 each in Gujarat and Uttarakhand, ten in Telangana, eight each in Goa and Himachal Pradesh, five in Jharkhand, four in Tripura, three in Chandigarh, and two each in Bihar, Manipur, Meghalaya, Puducherry and Sikkim.
No new deaths were reported today from Andaman & Nicobar Islands, Arunachal Pradesh, Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu, Ladakh and Nagaland.
Of the total of 101,782 deaths in India so far, Maharashtra accounts for the highest at 37,758, followed by 9,718 in Tamil Nadu, 9,219 in Karnataka, 5,977 in Uttar Pradesh, 5,941 in Andhra Pradesh, 5,472 in national capital Delhi, 5,132 in West Bengal, 3,562 in Punjab, 3,487 in Gujarat, 2,399 in Madhya Pradesh, 1,530 in Rajasthan, 1,450 in Haryana, 1,231 in Jammu & Kashmir, 1,163 in Telangana, 1,031 in Chhattisgarh, 912 in Bihar, 892 in Odisha, 813 in Kerala, 734 in Jharkhand, 735 in Assam, 648 in Uttarakhand, 534 in Puducherry, 450 in Goa, 293 in Tripura, 210 in Himachal Pradesh, 172 in Chandigarh, 71 in Manipur, 61 in Ladakh, 54 in Meghalaya, 53 in Andaman & Nicobar Islands, 43 in Sikkim, 18 in Arunachal Pradesh, 17 in Nagaland, and two in Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu.
Mizoram has not reported any COVID deaths so far while Lakshadweep Islands have not reported any cases of infection until now.
The total of 6,549,373 cases in India so far include the 101,782 patients who have died as well as the 5,509,966 patients who have recovered, which means that the number of active cases in the country stood at 937,625 as of this morning, down 7371 from yesterday.
The number of patients who have recovered has increased by 82,260 since yesterday and the recovery rate has risen to 84.12%, according to the data.
