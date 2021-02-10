India records 94 COVID-19 deaths, 11,067 new cases of infection

New Delhi, February 10, 2021

India today recorded 94 deaths due to the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) and 11,067 new cases of infection as the spread of the virus slowed down in most parts of the country and the nationwide vaccination campaign moved apace.

With the latest numbers put out by the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare this morning, the death toll so far has risen to 155,252 while the total number of cases of infection in the country, since the first case was registered in late January last year, has increased to 10,858,371.

The number of deaths in a 24-hour period has remained below 200 for 23 consecutive days now and below 100 for five consecutive days now.

The number of new cases of infection in a day remained below 20,000 for the 29th consecutive day today. It has fallen below 10,000 thrice in the last 16 days.

The number of those who have recovered from COVID-19 rose to 10,561,608 as of this morning, up 13,087 from yesterday, making for a recovery rate of 97.26%.

The number of active cases went down by 2,114 to 141,511 in the last 24 hours.

The highest number of deaths due to COVID-19 in a single day in the country -- 1,290 -- was reported on September 16 last year. India had reported 78 deaths yesterday.

The highest number of fresh cases of infection in a 24-hour period -- 97,894 -- was reported on September 17. The country had recorded 9,110 new cases of infection yesterday.

Meanwhile, the number of healthcare and frontline workers who have received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccines, since the campaign began on January 16, has reached 6,528,210 as of yesterday evening.

This number includes 5,585,043 healthcare workers and 943,167 frontline workers. As many as 269,202 people received the vaccination yesterday.

The world has reported a total of more than 106.902 million cases of COVID-19 so far while the global death toll has climbed to 2,340,407 as of this morning, according to data compiled by the Johns Hopkins University in the United States, which is tracking the pandemic.

India is placed second in the world in terms of the total number of cases of infection so far, behind the United States (more than 27.189 million cases) and ahead of Brazil (more than 9.599 million cases).

In terms of the number of deaths, the country now ranks fourth after the US (468,103), Brazil (233,520) and Mexico (168,432).

