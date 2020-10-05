India records 903 more COVID-19 deaths, 74,442 new cases of infection

New Delhi, October 5, 2020

In significantly lower numbers, India today reported 903 more deaths due to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) and 74,442 fresh cases of infection -- numbers that are significantly lower than those registered in recent days.

With these, the death toll so far due to the disease increased to 102,685 while the total number of cases of infection has risen to 6,623,815 since the first case was reported in the country in late January this year.

On the positive side, the number of those who have recovered from COVID-19 continued to increase and stood at 5,586,703 as of this morning.

The number of active cases has gone down by 3,198 since yesterday to 934,427.

The highest number of deaths due to COVID-19 in a single day in the country -- 1,290 -- was reported on September 16. India had reported 940 deaths yesterday.

The highest number of fresh cases of infection in a 24-hour period -- 97,894 -- was reported on September 17. The country had recorded 75,829 new cases yesterday.

This is the third time in seven days that the country has reported less than 1,000 deaths in a single day and the fourth time in seven days that it has recorded less than 80,000 fresh cases of infection in a 24-hour period.

The country has reported more than 1,200 deaths in a 24-hour period four times in the past 25 days. It has registered more than 1,100 deaths on 18 of the last 28 days and a thousand-plus deaths for 31 of the last 35 days.

India, which has been recording more fresh cases of infection than any other country for the past several days, has reported more than 90,000 new cases in a 24-hour period for 12 of the last 30 days and more than 80,000 cases for 27 of the last 33 days. It has reported more than 75,000 cases on 37 of the last 40 days, more than 60,000 cases on 54 of the last 55 days and more than 50,000 new cases for the 67th consecutive day today.

The world has reported a total of more than 35.078 million cases of COVID-19 so far while the global death toll has increased to 1,036,104 this morning, according to data compiled by the Johns Hopkins University in the United States, which is tracking the pandemic.

India is placed second in the world in terms of the total number of cases of infection so far, behind the United States (more than 7.42 million cases) and ahead of Brazil (more than 4.915 million cases).

In terms of the number of deaths, the country ranks third after the US (209,810) and Brazil (146,352).