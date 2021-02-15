India records 90 COVID-19 deaths, 11,649 new cases of infection

New Delhi, February 15, 2021

India today recorded 90 more deaths due to the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) and 11,649 new cases of infection in the last 24 hours as the spread of the disease continued to slow down across most parts of the country.

With the latest numbers put out by the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare this morning, the death toll so far has risen to 155,732 while the total number of cases of infection in the country, since the first case was registered in late January last year, has increased to 10,916,589.

The number of deaths in a 24-hour period has remained below 200 for 26 consecutive days now. It has fallen below 100 nine times in the past 14 days.

The number of new cases of infection in a day remained below 20,000 for the 34th consecutive day today. It has fallen below 10,000 four times in the last 21 days.

The number of those who have recovered from COVID-19 rose to 10,621,220 as of this morning, up 9,489 from yesterday, making for a recovery rate of 97.29%.

The number of active cases went up by 2,070 to 139,637 in the last 24 hours.

The highest number of deaths due to COVID-19 in a single day in the country -- 1,290 -- was reported on September 16 last year. India had reported 92 deaths yesterday.

The highest number of fresh cases of infection in a 24-hour period -- 97,894 -- was reported on September 17. The country had recorded 12,194 new cases of infection yesterday.

The world has reported a total of more than 108.812 million cases of COVID-19 so far while the global death toll has climbed to 2,399,789 as of this morning, according to data compiled by the Johns Hopkins University in the United States, which is tracking the pandemic.

India is placed second in the world in terms of the total number of cases of infection so far, behind the United States (more than 27.639 million cases) and ahead of Brazil (more than 9.834 million cases).

In terms of the number of deaths, the country now ranks fourth after the US (485,332), Brazil (239,245) and Mexico (174,207).

