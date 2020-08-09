India records 861 more COVID deaths, new high of 64,399 fresh cases of infection

New Delhi, August 9, 2020

India today recorded 861 more deaths due to coronavirus (COVID-19) taking the toll to 43,379, and a new high of 64,399 fresh cases of infection, which raised the total so far to 2,153,010 as the deadly virus continued to spread in various parts of the country.

The highest number of deaths in a single day -- 933 -- was reported yesterday (August 8) while the previous high in terms of the number of new cases in a 24-hour period -- 62,538 -- was reported on August 7.

India is now placed third in the world in terms of the total number of COVID-19 cases, after the United States (4.997 million cases so far) and Brazil (3.012 million).

In terms of the number of deaths, India is in the fifth spot, after the US (162,422), Brazil (100,477), Mexico (52,006) and the United Kingdom (46,651).

This the sixth consecutive day that the country has reported more than 800 COVID deaths in a single day, the 12th consecutive day that it has reported more than 700 deaths, the 19th consecutive day that it has reported more than 600 deaths and the 28th consecutive day that it has reported 500 or more deaths. It has reported more than 200 deaths each day since the beginning of June.

This is the third consecutive day that the country has reported more than 60,000 new cases in a 24-hour period and the 11th consecutive day that it has reported more than 50,000 cases.

On the positive side, the number of patients who have recovered continues to maintain an uptrend and stood at 1,480,884 this morning.

Figures released by the Union Ministry of Health & Family Welfare this morning showed that the 861 new deaths included 275 in the worst-hit state of Maharashtra, 118 in Tamil Nadu, 93 in Karnataka, 97 in Andhra Pradesh, 51 in West Bengal, 47 in Uttar Pradesh, 23 each in Gujarat and Punjab, 16 in Delhi, 15 in Madhya Pradesh, 13 in Bihar, 12 each in Odisha and Telangana, 11 in Rajasthan, ten in Jammu & Kashmir, eight in Assam, seven in Haryana, five each in Puducherry and Uttarakhand, four each in Jharkhand, Kerala and Tripura, two each in Chhattisgarh and Goa, and one each in Andaman & Nicobar Islands, Chandigarh, Manipur and Meghalaya.

No new deaths were reported today from Arunachal Pradesh, Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu, Himachal Pradesh, Ladakh, Mizoram, Nagaland and Sikkim.

Of the total of 43,379 deaths in India so far, Maharashtra accounts for the highest at 17,367, followed by 4,808 in Tamil Nadu, 4,098 in national capital Delhi, 3,091 in Karnataka, 2,628 in Gujarat, 2,028 in Uttar Pradesh, 2,005 in West Bengal, 1,939 in Andhra Pradesh, 977 in Madhya Pradesh, 778 in Rajasthan, 627 in Telangana, 562 in Punjab, 474 in Haryana, 459 in Jammu & Kashmir, 382 in Bihar, 259 in Odisha, 155 in Jharkhand, 140 in Assam, 117 in Uttarakhand, 106 in Kerala, 89 in Chhattisgarh, 80 in Puducherry, 72 in Goa, 41 in Tripura, 24 in Chandigarh, 20 in Andaman & Nicobar Islands, 14 in Himachal Pradesh, 11 in Manipur, nine in Ladakh, seven in Nagland, six in Meghalaya, three in Arunachal Pradesh, two in Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu, and one in Sikkim.