India records 8,603 new COVID-19 cases, 415 more deaths in last 24 hours

New Delhi, December 4, 2021

India today recorded 8,603 fresh cases of COVID-19 infection and added another 415 deaths to its tally in the last 24 hours.

The 415 deaths reported in the last 24 hours in the country included 225 previously unreported fatalities in Kerala, where the data of the past many days is being reconciled and updated.

The country had yesterday posted 9,216 new cases of COVID-19 infection and 391 deaths, including 254 previously unreported fatalities in Kerala.

Not counting the 225 previously unreported deaths in Kerala, India today registered 190 deaths due to COVID-19 in the last 24 hours.

With the latest data released by the Ministry of Health of Family Welfare (MoHFW) this morning, the death toll in the country so far has climbed to 470,530 today.

The total number of cases of infection till now, since the first cases of COVID-19 were reported in India in late January 2020, rose to 34,624,360 today.

Of the 190 COVID-19 deaths registered in India in the last 24 hours, Maharashtra accounted for 100, Kerala 44 and West Bengal 13.

All other states reported less than ten deaths each, with as many as 17 States and Union Territories, including national capital Delhi, posting zero deaths during this period.

The number of those who have recovered from COVID-19 in the country rose to 34,053,856, up 8,190 from yesterday. The recovery rate stood at 98.35%, the highest since March 2020.

The number of active cases in the country went down by 2 to 99,974 today.

The Ministry said that the number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has crossed 126.53 crore, including 73.63 lakh doses administered during the last 24 hours.

The Weekly Positivity Rate stood at 0.81% today, below 2% for the 71t day and below 1% for the 20th consecutive day, while the Daily Positivity Rate was 0.69% today, below 2% for 61 consecutive days and below 1% for the fifth consecutive day.

