India records 839 COVID-19 deaths, new high of 152,879 cases of infection in 24 hours

New Delhi, April 11, 2021

India today recorded 839 more deaths due to the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) and as many as 152,879 fresh cases of infection in the last 24 hours as the Centre and the State governments continued to take steps to stem the rapidly spreading virus in States such as Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat and others.

At 152,879, the number of new cases is the highest in a single day since the outbreak of the pandemic in the country in late January last year. The previous high was 145,484 registered yesterday. This is the sixth time in seven days that India has logged more than a lakh cases of infection in a single day.

At 839, the number of deaths in the last 24 hours is higher than yesterday's figure of 794. It is the highest since October 18, 2020 when 1,033 deaths were registered.

The highest number of deaths due to COVID-19 in a single day in the country -- 1,290 -- was reported on September 16 last year.

Of the 152,879 new cases of infection reported in India in the last 24 hours, Maharashtra -- the worst-hit State -- alone accounted for 55,411, lower than 56,286 registered yesterday and also lower than the peak of 59,907 recorded on April 7.

Maharashtra also accounted for 309 of the 839 deaths reported in the country today, slightly higher than the 301 deaths logged yeterday.

With the latest numbers put out this morning by the Union Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, the death toll in the country so far has risen to 169,275 while the total number of cases of infection, since the first case was registered in late January last year, has climbed to 13,358,805.

The number of those who have recovered from COVID-19 rose to 12,081,443 as of this morning, up 90,584 from yesterday. The recovery rate has dropped to 90.44% from 90.79% yesterday.

The number of active cases shot up by 61,456 in the last 24 hours to 1,108,087 --- the highest since the pandemic began in India.

The active caseload has been rising after February 12 this year, when it had touched its lowest mark of 135,926 in recent months.

The world has reported a total of 135.356 million cases of COVID-19 so far while the global death toll has climbed past 2.927 million as of this morning, according to data compiled by the Johns Hopkins University in the United States, which is tracking the pandemic.

India is now placed third in the world in terms of the total number of cases of infection so far, behind the United States (more than 31.150 million cases) and Brazil (more than 13.445 million cases).

In terms of the number of deaths, the country now ranks fourth after the US (561,782), Brazil (351,334) and Mexico (209,212).

