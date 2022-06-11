India records 8,329 fresh cases of COVID-19 infection, 10 deaths in last 24 hours

New Delhi, June 11, 2022

India today recorded 8,329 fresh cases of COVID-19 infection -- higher than yesterday's number -- and ten deaths in the last 24 hours.

The ten deaths included five in Kerala, two in Delhi, and one each in Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh.

The country had yesterday reported 7,584 new cases of COVID-19 infection and 24 deaths.

With the latest data released by the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare this morning, the death toll in the country from COVID-19 so far has gone up to 524,757 today.

The total number of cases of infection till now, since the first cases of COVID-19 were reported in India in late January 2020, rose to 43,213,435 today.

The number of those who have recovered from COVID-19 in the country went up to 42,648,308 today, up 4,216 from yesterday. The recovery rate stood at 98.69%.

However, the number of active cases of COVID-19 in the country went up for the 19th consecutive day today, by 4,103 to 40,370.

Meanwhile, the number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has crossed 194.92 crore today, including 15.08 lakh doses given in the last 24 hours.

The Daily Positivity Rate rose to 2.41% and the Weekly Positivity Rate to 1.75% today.

A total of 85.45 crore COVID-19 tests have been conducted so far in the country, including 3.44 lakh tests done in the last 24 hours.

