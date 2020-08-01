India records 764 more COVID deaths, new high of 57,118 cases of infection

- Home
- National
- Business
- International
- Sports
- People
- Arts & Entertainment
- Lifestyle
- More
- All Stories
New Delhi, August 1, 2020
India today recorded 764 more deaths due to coronavirus (COVID-19), raising the toll to 36,511, and a new high of 57,118 fresh cases of infection in the past 24 hours, taking the total so far to 1,695,988, official sources said.
The highest number of deaths in a single day -- 779 -- and the previous high in terms of the number of cases in a 24-hour period -- 55,078 -- were reported yesterday (July 31).
India is now placed third in the world in terms of the total number of COVID-19 cases, after the United States (4.561 million cases so far) and Brazil (2.662 million).
In terms of the number of deaths, India has moved up to the fifth spot, after the US (153,415), Brazil (92,475), Mexico (46,688) and the United Kingdom (46,204), and ahead of Italy (35,141).
This is the fourth consecutive day that the country has reported more than 700 deaths, the 11th consecutive day that it has reported more than 600 deaths, the 21st consecutive day that it has reported 500 or more deaths, the 28th consecutive day that it has reported more than 400 deaths and the 50th consecutive day that it has reported more than 300 deaths. It has reported more than 200 deaths each day since the beginning of June.
This is also the third consecutive day that the country has reported more than 50,000 new cases in a 24-hour period, the ninth consecutive day that it has reported more than 45,000 new cases and the 17th consecutive day that it has reported more than 30,000 new cases.
On the positive side, the number of patients who have recovered crossed the 1 million-mark earlier this week and stood at 1,094,374 this morning, much more than the number of active cases, which stood at 565,103.
Figures released by the Union Ministry of Health & Family Welfare this morning showed that the 764 new deaths included 265 in the worst-hit state of Maharashtra, 97 in Tamil Nadu, 84 in Karnataka, 68 in Andhra Pradesh, 45 in West Bengal, 43 in Uttar Pradesh, 27 in Delhi, 23 in Gujarat, 16 in Punjab, 14 each in Bihar and Telangana, 12 in Jammu & Kashmir, 11 in Rajasthan, 10 in Madhya Pradesh, eight in Odisha, four each in Assam, Haryana and Uttarakhand, three each in Goa, Jharkhand and Kerala, two in Chhattisgarh, one each in Andaman & Nicobar Islands, Chandigarh, Manipur and Puducherry.
No new deaths were reported today from Arunachal Pradesh, Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu, Himachal Pradesh, Ladakh, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Sikkim and Tripura.
Of the total of 36,511 deaths in India so far, Maharashtra accounts for the highest at 14,994, followed by 3,963 in national capital Delhi, 3,935 in Tamil Nadu, 2,441 in Gujarat, 2,314 in Karnataka, 1,630 in Uttar Pradesh, 1,581 in West Bengal, 1,349 in Andhra Pradesh, 867 in Madhya Pradesh, 674 in Rajasthan, 519 in Telangana, 421 in Haryana, 386 in Punjab, 377 in Jammu & Kashmir, 296 in Bihar, 177 in Odisha, 106 in Jharkhand, 98 in Assam, 80 in Uttarakhand, 73 in Kerala, 53 in Chhattisgarh, 49 in Puducherry, 45 in Goa, 21 in Tripura, 15 in Chandigarh, 14 in Himachal Pradesh, seven in Ladakh, five each in Andaman & Nicobar Islands, Manipur, Meghalaya and Nagaland, three in Arunachal Pradesh, two in Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu, and one in Sikkim.
The total of 1,695,988 cases so far includes the 36,511 patients who have died as well as 1,094,374 patients who have recovered, which means that the number of active cases in the country stood at 565,103 as of this morning, up 19,785 from yesterday.
The number of patients who have recovered has increased by 36,569 in the past 24 hours and the recovery rate stood at 64.52%, according to the data.
Of the total of 1,695,988 cases so far, Maharashtra accounts for the highest number at 422,118 (up 10,320 from yesterday), followed by Tamil Nadu -- 245,859 (5,881), Andhra Pradesh - 140,933 (10,376), Delhi - 135,598 (1,195), Karnataka - 124,115 (5,483), Uttar Pradesh - 85,461 (4,422), West Bengal - 70,188 (2,496), Telangana - 62,703 (1,986), Gujarat - 61,438 (1,153), Bihar - 51,233 (2,756), Rajasthan - 41,298 (1,153), Assam - 40,269 (1,862), Haryana - 34,965 (711), Odisha - 31,877 (1,499), Madhya Pradesh - 31,806 (838), Kerala - 23,613 (1,310), Jammu & Kashmir - 20,359 (490), Punjab - 16,119 (663), Jharkhand - 10,958 (791), Chhattisgarh - 9,086 (325), Uttarakhand - 7,183 (118), Goa - 5,913 (209), Tripura - 4,978 (272), Puducherry - 3,472 (174), Manipur - 2,621 (116), Himachal Pradesh - 2,564 (58), Nagaland - 1,693 (127), Arunachal Pradesh - 1,591 (107), Ladakh - 1,404 (26), Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu - 1,100 (36), Chandigarh - 1,051 (35), Meghalaya - 823 (20), Sikkim 639 (29), Andaman & Nicobar Islands - 548 (77) and Mizoram 412 (4).
For the third consecutive day, Andhra Pradesh has reported more than 10,000 cases in the previous 24 hours. In fact, for the second time in three days, it has, at 10,376, recorded more new cases than Maharashtra, most affected state, which reported 10,320 fresh cases in the previous 24 hours.
Meanwhile, Union Health & Family Welfare Minister Harsh Vardhan chaired the 19th meeting of the Group of Ministers (GoM) on COVID-19 held via video-conference here yesterday.
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep S. Puri, Minister of State for Shipping Mansukh Lal Mandaviya, Minister of State for Health Ashwini Kumar Choubey and Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai were amongst those present in the meeting.
Harsh Vardhan told the meeting that India had crossed the milestone of more than one million recoveries and that the recovery rate had gone up to more than 64%. He said the active cases under medical supervision were only about one-third of the total positive cases. India’s Case Fatality Rate is also progressively reducing and currently stands at 2.18%, one of the lowest globally, he said.
The Minister said that, out of the total active cases, only 0.28% patients are on ventilators, 1.61% patients needed ICU support and 2.32% are on oxygen support.
Dr. Sujeet K Singh, Director, National Centre for Disease Control, (NCDC) presented the global comparison on daily cases, deaths and growth rate in top 10 countries with the highest case load.
He said the highest recovery rate in India was recorded by Delhi at 89.08%, followed by Haryana (79.82%). Karnataka has the lowest recovery rate of 39.36%.
The GoM was apprised on the distribution of confirmed cases along with locality and active cases in the containment zones across rural and urban India.
The Director, NCDC also briefed the GoM on the growth rate in the top 12 States (Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Delhi, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Gujarat, Telangana, Bihar, Rajasthan and Assam); number of tests and tests positivity rate across the States/UTs; and the active cases and deaths in top 20 districts and containment zones across districts.
He highlighted that efforts are being made to reduce mortality in high case load districts / cities and cities showing recent upsurge like Pune, Thane, Bengaluru and Hyderabad.
The measures to be taken include revamping the strategy for effective management of containment zones through stricter perimeter control; widespread Rapid Antigen Tests; intensive and rapid door-to-door search; more isolation facilities for suspects/cases; standard case management protocols along with increase in oxygen supported beds & ventilators and assessing true burden through planned sero-surveys.
In moderate case load districts/cities, the efforts would focus on preventing spill-over from the high burden areas; limiting local spread; early identification of cases; strengthening contact tracing with the use of technology; and community involvement.
As for the low burden districts, the efforts aim at preventing infection among the population from other areas; strengthening Influenza Like Illness (ILI)/ Severe Acute Respiratory Illness (SARI) surveillance and targeted testing; rigorous contact tracing with targets to be set by the local administration (>15-20 contacts/case); and prior identification of high risk population.
Amit Yadav, Director-General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) briefed the GoM on different items that were put under export restriction/prohibition during the COVID-19 pandemic and their present status.
The GoM also deliberated upon the protocols being followed at the airports and the systemic improvements to improve the triaging of the incoming passengers, an official press release added.
NNN