India records 764 more COVID deaths, new high of 57,118 cases of infection

New Delhi, August 1, 2020

India today recorded 764 more deaths due to coronavirus (COVID-19), raising the toll to 36,511, and a new high of 57,118 fresh cases of infection in the past 24 hours, taking the total so far to 1,695,988, official sources said.

The highest number of deaths in a single day -- 779 -- and the previous high in terms of the number of cases in a 24-hour period -- 55,078 -- were reported yesterday (July 31).

India is now placed third in the world in terms of the total number of COVID-19 cases, after the United States (4.561 million cases so far) and Brazil (2.662 million).

In terms of the number of deaths, India has moved up to the fifth spot, after the US (153,415), Brazil (92,475), Mexico (46,688) and the United Kingdom (46,204), and ahead of Italy (35,141).

This is the fourth consecutive day that the country has reported more than 700 deaths, the 11th consecutive day that it has reported more than 600 deaths, the 21st consecutive day that it has reported 500 or more deaths, the 28th consecutive day that it has reported more than 400 deaths and the 50th consecutive day that it has reported more than 300 deaths. It has reported more than 200 deaths each day since the beginning of June.

This is also the third consecutive day that the country has reported more than 50,000 new cases in a 24-hour period, the ninth consecutive day that it has reported more than 45,000 new cases and the 17th consecutive day that it has reported more than 30,000 new cases.

On the positive side, the number of patients who have recovered crossed the 1 million-mark earlier this week and stood at 1,094,374 this morning, much more than the number of active cases, which stood at 565,103.

Figures released by the Union Ministry of Health & Family Welfare this morning showed that the 764 new deaths included 265 in the worst-hit state of Maharashtra, 97 in Tamil Nadu, 84 in Karnataka, 68 in Andhra Pradesh, 45 in West Bengal, 43 in Uttar Pradesh, 27 in Delhi, 23 in Gujarat, 16 in Punjab, 14 each in Bihar and Telangana, 12 in Jammu & Kashmir, 11 in Rajasthan, 10 in Madhya Pradesh, eight in Odisha, four each in Assam, Haryana and Uttarakhand, three each in Goa, Jharkhand and Kerala, two in Chhattisgarh, one each in Andaman & Nicobar Islands, Chandigarh, Manipur and Puducherry.

No new deaths were reported today from Arunachal Pradesh, Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu, Himachal Pradesh, Ladakh, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Sikkim and Tripura.

Of the total of 36,511 deaths in India so far, Maharashtra accounts for the highest at 14,994, followed by 3,963 in national capital Delhi, 3,935 in Tamil Nadu, 2,441 in Gujarat, 2,314 in Karnataka, 1,630 in Uttar Pradesh, 1,581 in West Bengal, 1,349 in Andhra Pradesh, 867 in Madhya Pradesh, 674 in Rajasthan, 519 in Telangana, 421 in Haryana, 386 in Punjab, 377 in Jammu & Kashmir, 296 in Bihar, 177 in Odisha, 106 in Jharkhand, 98 in Assam, 80 in Uttarakhand, 73 in Kerala, 53 in Chhattisgarh, 49 in Puducherry, 45 in Goa, 21 in Tripura, 15 in Chandigarh, 14 in Himachal Pradesh, seven in Ladakh, five each in Andaman & Nicobar Islands, Manipur, Meghalaya and Nagaland, three in Arunachal Pradesh, two in Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu, and one in Sikkim.