India records 702 more COVID-19 deaths, 55,839 new cases of infection

New Delhi, October 22, 2020

India today reported 702 more deaths due to the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) and 55,839 new cases of infection as the virus continued to cause concern in many parts of the country though it appeared to be spreading at a slower pace.

With these, the death toll so far due to the disease has increased to 116,616 and the total number of cases of infection has climbed to 7,706,946 since the first case was reported in the country in late January.

This is the second day that the number of deaths has stayed above 700 after dropping to below 600 for the previous two days. The number of new cases of COVID-19 had dropped below 50,000 for the first time in 82 days at 46,790 on October 20.

The number of those who have recovered from COVID-19 continued to increase and stood at 6,874,518 as of this morning.

The number of active cases has gone down further by 24,278 since yesterday to 715,812.

The highest number of deaths due to COVID-19 in a single day in the country -- 1,290 -- was reported on September 16. India had reported 717 deaths yesterday.

The highest number of fresh cases of infection in a 24-hour period -- 97,894 -- was reported on September 17. The country had recorded 54,044 new cases of infection yesterday.

On October 13, the number of new cases in a single day had fallen below 60,00 for the first time in more than two months.

Today is the 19th consecutive day and the 21st time in 22 days that the country has recorded less than 80,000 fresh cases of infection in a 24-hour period.

The country has reported more than 1,200 deaths in a 24-hour period four times in the past 41 days. It has registered a thousand-plus deaths on 32 of the last 51 days.

India has reported more than 90,000 new cases in a 24-hour period for 12 of the last 47 days and more than 80,000 cases for 27 of the last 59 days. It has reported more than 75,000 cases on 38 of the last 57 days, more than 60,000 cases on 66 of the last 72 days and more than 50,000 new cases for 83 of the last 84 days.

The world has reported a total of more than 41.171 million cases of COVID-19 so far while the global death toll has increased to 1,130,606 as of this morning, according to data compiled by the Johns Hopkins University in the United States, which is tracking the pandemic.

India is placed second in the world in terms of the total number of cases of infection so far, behind the United States (more than 8.336 million cases) and ahead of Brazil (more than 5.298 million cases).

In terms of the number of deaths, the country ranks third after the US (222,176) and Brazil (155,403).