India records 67 more COVID-19 deaths, total number of infected persons rises to 42,533

New Delhi, May 4, 2020

India today reported 67 more coronavirus (COVID-19) deaths, raising the toll to 1,373, and 2,270 new cases of infection since yesterday evening to take the total to 42,533 so far.

Figures released by the Union Ministry of Health & Family Welfare this morning showed that the 67 new deaths included 28 in Gujarat, 27 in the worst-hit state of Maharashtra, six in Rajasthan, two in West Bengal and one each in Haryana, Punjab, Tamil Nadu and Telangana.

Of the total 1,373 deaths so far, Maharashtra accounted for the highet number at 548, followed by 290 in Gujarat, 156 in Madhya Pradesh, 71 in Rajasthan, 64 in Delhi, 43 in Uttar Pradesh, 35 in West Bengal, 33 in Andhra Pradesh, 30 in Tamil Nadu, 29 in Telangana, 25 in Karnataka, 21 in Punjab, eight in Jammu & Kashmir, five in Haryana, four each in Bihar and Kerala, three in Jharkhand, and one each in Assam, Himachal Pradesh, Meghalaya and Odisha.

The total of 42,533 cases includes those who have died as well as 11,707 patients who have recovered, which meant that the number of active cases in the country stood at 29,453 as of this morning, up 1,385 since yesterday evening. The recovery rate of patients so far is 27.5%.

Of the total of 42,533 cases so far, Maharashtra accounted for the highest at 12,974, followed by 5,428 in Gujarat, 4,549 in Delhi, 3,023in Tamil Nadu, 2,886 in Rajasthan, 2,846 in Madhya Pradesh, 2,645 in Uttar Pradesh, 1,583 in Andhra Pradesh, 1,102 in Punjab, 1,082 in Telangana, 963 in West Bengal, 701 in Jammu and Kashmir, 614 in Karnataka, 503 in Bihar, 500 in Kerala, 442 in Haryana, 162 in Odisha, 115 in Jharkhand, 94 in Chandigarh, 60 in Uttarakhand, 57 in Chhattisgarh, 43 in Assam, 41 in Ladakh, 40 in Himachal Pradesh, 33 in Andaman & Nicobar Islands, 16 in Tripura, 12 in Meghalaya, eight in Puducherry, seven in Goa, two in Manipur, and one each in Arunachal Pradesh and Mizoram.

The total number of cases includes 111 foreigners, the Ministry said.

